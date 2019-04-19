QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Defending champions Berlin clash with quarter-final debutants Hannover for a ticket to the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals

Which German side will join Kiel at finals?

For the third time under the current Men’s EHF Cup format (since 2012/13), two German clubs clash in the quarter-final.

Remarkably, both previous winners of these all-German quarter-finals went on to win the title: Rhein-Neckar Löwen in 2013 and Frisch Auf Göppingen in 2017, as they both defeated another German side in the final, SC Magdeburg.

This time TSV Hannover-Burgdorf hope to stage a similar upset in only their second international season and their first quarter-final appearance, against the defending champions, Füchse Berlin.

All EHF Cup Quarter-finals will be streamed live on ehfTV.com with English commentary.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Sunday 21 April, 15:00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

both teams meet for the first time in an international competition

in the German Bundesliga, both teams won the home game by one goal

Berlin clearly lead the head-to-head stats with 17 wins and a draw, while Hannover won only six of the teams’ 24 duels

Hannover’s Spanish-born assistant coach Iker Romero won the EHF Cup with Füchse in 2015

TSV line player Evegni Pevnov played for Berlin in the past, goalkeeper Martin Ziemer will move to Berlin after the season

Füchse line player Erik Schmidt was part of the TSV squad before

Füchse can qualify for their fifth EHF Cup Finals - after 2014, 2015 (both in Berlin), 2017 (Göppingen) and 2018 (Magdeburg)

