19.04.2019, 15:30
Which German side will join Kiel at finals?
QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Defending champions Berlin clash with quarter-final debutants Hannover for a ticket to the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals

Which German side will join Kiel at finals?

For the third time under the current Men’s EHF Cup format (since 2012/13), two German clubs clash in the quarter-final.

Remarkably, both previous winners of these all-German quarter-finals went on to win the title: Rhein-Neckar Löwen in 2013 and Frisch Auf Göppingen in 2017, as they both defeated another German side in the final, SC Magdeburg.

This time TSV Hannover-Burgdorf hope to stage a similar upset in only their second international season and their first quarter-final appearance, against the defending champions, Füchse Berlin.

All EHF Cup Quarter-finals will be streamed live on ehfTV.com with English commentary. 

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)
Sunday 21 April, 15:00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • both teams meet for the first time in an international competition

  • in the German Bundesliga, both teams won the home game by one goal

  • Berlin clearly lead the head-to-head stats with 17 wins and a draw, while Hannover won only six of the teams’ 24 duels

  • Hannover’s Spanish-born assistant coach Iker Romero won the EHF Cup with Füchse in 2015

  • TSV line player Evegni Pevnov played for Berlin in the past, goalkeeper Martin Ziemer will move to Berlin after the season

  • Füchse line player Erik Schmidt was part of the TSV squad before

  • Füchse can qualify for their fifth EHF Cup Finals - after 2014, 2015 (both in Berlin), 2017 (Göppingen) and 2018 (Magdeburg)


TEXT: Björn Pazen / ew
 
