19.04.2019, 14:00
Top scorers clash for place in Challenge Cup Final
SEMI-FINAL PREVIEW: Goal getters Elledy Semedo (Madeira) and Lars Jakobsen (Athens) will meet in a direct duel streamed live on ehfTV.com on Saturday, while elsewhere Neva host CSM

» »2018-19 Men's Challenge Cup
»Semi Finals
»A.E.K. Athens HC
»AM Madeira Andebol SAD
»CSM Bucuresti
»HC Neva SPb
Top scorers clash for place in Challenge Cup Final

The two most scoring players so far in the Men’s Challenge Cup 2018/19 are going to meet in a direct duel when AM Madeira Andebol SAD and A.E.K. Athens HC lock horns in the semi-finals.

Also, HC Neva SPb are up against CSM Bucuresti in the other semi-final. The first leg of both ties will be played on Saturday, with the matches taking place in Portugal and Russia respectively.

The match between Madeira and Athens on Saturday at 18:00 CET will be streamed live on ehfTV.com.

Semedo and Jakobsen duel for top scorer status

The two teams with the best scorers of the competition so far will meet for the first leg in Funchal on Madeira on Saturday evening: Maderia left back Elledy Semedo leads with 41 goals, while Athens’ Danish left back Lars Jakobsen is just three behind on 38.

The duel between the two goal getters may play a significant part in the outcome of this semi-final. The second leg will be played in Greece next week Saturday.

Madeira are new to the Challenge Cup after six EHF Cup campaigns, while A.E.K. reached the final of the Challenge Cup last year but lost to Romanian side AHC Potaissa Turda.

Newcomer CSM face experienced Neva

The other semi-final also features a newcomer to the Challenge Cup: CSM Bucuresti.

The Romanian side played in the EHF Cup for the past three seasons. They reached the group phase in 2015/16 but went out in Qualification Round 2 both following years.

If CSM want to crown their maiden Challenge Cup season with a place in the final, they will have to get past HC Neva SPb. The Russian team under legendary coach Dmitri Torgovanov played in the Challenge Cup only once before - in 2015/16, when they reached the quarter-finals.

However, Neva were a regular starter in the VELUX EHF Champions League between 2010 and 2014, and more recently in the EHF Cup.

Neva will start the semi-final against CSM at home in the MUSC Arena St.-Petersburg on Saturday afternoon. The decisive return leg will be played in Romania next week Saturday.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / ew
 
