20.04.2019, 12:00
EHF media correspondents add 10 names to All-star Team nominations
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: 30 of the 50 candidates for this season’s VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team have now been revealed
»2018-19 Men's News
»
 

EHF media correspondents add 10 names to All-star Team nominations

More than half of the 50 nominees for the VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team 2018/19 have now been confirmed.

The head coaches of 24 teams participating in the VELUX EHF Champions League 2018/19 and the Forum Club Handball (FCH) revealed their choices earlier this week. (Read the stories with the coaches’ nominees and FCH’s nominees.) Now EHF media correspondents from across Europe are adding their 10 names to the list of nominees.

Again the European Handball Federation will run a public vote for the selection of the most popular players and coach of the season. This time the nomination process has been opened up to more stakeholders.

The EHF media correspondents provide the third set of nominees – one name for each of the playing positions plus the best defender, the best young player born in 1996 or later, and the best coach. Note that the correspondents could not nominate a coach or players who had already been named by the head coaches or by FCH.

EHF media correspondents’ nominations for VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team 2018/19:

Goalkeeper: Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (Barça Lassa)
Left wing: Timur Dibirov (HC Vardar)
Left back: Nico Rönnberg (Riihimäen Cocks)
Centre back: Barys Pukhouski (HC Motor Zaporozhye)
Line player: Nicolas Tournat (HBC Nantes)
Right back: Dika Mem (Barça Lassa)
Right wing: Zlatko Horvat (HC PPD Zagreb)
Defender: Jorge Maqueda (MOL-Pick Szeged)
Young player: Valter Chrintz (IFK Kristianstad)
Coach: Xavi Pascual (Barça Lassa)

Two more sets of nominees will be revealed in the upcoming days.

The fan vote to determine the VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team 2018/19 will start before the first leg of the quarter-final next Wednesday. Fans can pick their favourite coach and players via the new VELUX EHF FINAL4 app, which will be launched soon.

Nominees so far for VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team 2018/19:

Goalkeeper:
- Dejan Milosavljev (HC Vardar)
- Marin Sego (MOL-Pick Szeged)
- Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (Barça Lassa)
Left wing:
- Uwe Gensheimer (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)
- Valero Rivera (HBC Nantes)
- Timur Dibirov (HC Vardar)
Left back:
- Mikkel Hansen (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)
- Rasmus Lauge (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)
- Nico Rönnberg (Riihimäen Cocks)
Centre back:
- Andy Schmid (Rhein-Neckar Löwen)
- Sander Sagosen (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)
- Barys Pukhouski (HC Motor Zaporozhye)
Line player:
- Jannik Kohlbacher (Rhein-Neckar Löwen)
- Bence Banhidi (MOL-Pick Szeged)
- Nicolas Tournat (HBC Nantes)
Right back:
- Dainis Kristopans (HC Vardar)
- Alex Dujshebaev (PGE Vive Kielce)
- Dika Mem (Barça Lassa)
Right wing:
- Blaz Janc (PGE Vive Kielce)
- Aleix Gomez (Barça Lassa)
- Zlatko Horvat (HC PPD Zagreb)
Defender:
- Tobias Karlsson (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)
- Blaz Blagotinsek (Telekom Veszprém HC)
- Jorge Maqueda (MOL-Pick Szeged)
Young player:
- Melvyn Richardson (Montpellier HB)
- Ludovic Fabregas (Barça Lassa)
- Valter Chrintz (IFK Kristianstad)
Coach:
- Juan Carlos Pastor (MOL-Pick Szeged)
- Raul Gonzalez (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)
- Xavi Pascual (Barça Lassa)


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
