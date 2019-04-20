QUARTER-FINAL REVIEW: TTH Holstebro were leading by 11 goals with a quarter of an hour left, but by cutting the difference to five goals at the end, Grundfos Tatabanya KC kept their hopes of reaching the AKQUINET EHF Cup Final alive.

Strong finish allows Tatabanya to dream

Thanks to a stellar performance by Sebastian Frandsen in goal, TTH Holstebro were leading 25:14 in the first leg at home against Grundfos Tatabanya KC.

Through a strong finish, however, the Hungarian visitors managed to narrowing the deficit by more than half, thus keeping their hopes of reaching the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals alive.

Holstebro kept Tatabanya from scoring for 16 minutes either side of the break

Holstebro held their biggest lead at 25:14 with a quarter of an hour left

EHF Cup top scorer Magnus Bramming scored eight goals for Holstebro, Jakov Vrankovic, Milos Bozovoc and Akos Pasztor notched five each for Tatabanya

MEN’S EHF CUP QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

TTH Holstebro (DEN) vs Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) 29:24 (12:9)

After Holstebro had been two goals up at the start, Tatabanya benefited from a seven minutes goal drought from the home team to get up 9:7.

With 15 minutes remaining, Holstebro were on their way to taking a huge step towards the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals in Kiel, as the Danish team were leading by a 25:14 margin, in great part thanks to a wonderful performance by Sebastian Frandsen in goal.

But thanks a strong finish, however, Tatabanya managed to catch up with more than half of the deficit, and the five-goal difference allows the Hungarian side to hope before the return match next Saturday.

The visitors, though, did not score for the last 12 minutes of the first half and the first four of the second, and Holstebro made use of this to score nine goals in a row at get up 16:9. The home team continued to go 11 goals up at 25:14, but through an impressive last quarter of an hour, Tatabanya managed to reduce the margin to five goals at full-time.

