22.04.2019, 10:40
Faces of the VELUX EHF Champions League make their All-star Team nominations
NEWS: Markus Floth and Hannah Jackson add 10 names to the VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team vote

Faces of the VELUX EHF Champions League make their All-star Team nominations

Just 10 spots remain in this season’s VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team vote after Markus Floth and Hannah Jackson provided their 10 nominees.

The head coaches of 24 teams participating in the VELUX EHF Champions League 2018/19, the Forum Club Handball (FCH) and EHF Media correspondents revealed their choices last week (read the stories with the coaches’ nominees, FCH’s nominees and EHF correspondents’ nominees). Now, Faces of the VELUX EHF Champions League Markus and Hannah are adding their 10 names to the list of nominees.

Again the European Handball Federation will run a public vote for the selection of the most popular players and coach of the season. This time the nomination process has been opened up to more stakeholders.

Markus and Hannah are the faces of the competition’s social media coverage. Fans will recognise them from their regular appearances on the EHF Champions League’s social media platforms, working on-site together with Mobile Reporters at every Match of the Week to give fans a fresh look at Europe's elite club competition.

They have provided the fourth set of nominees - one name for each of the playing positions plus the best defender, the best young player born in 1996 or later, and the best coach. Note that the correspondents could not nominate a coach or players who had already been named.

Markus Floth and Hannah Jackson’s nominations for VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team 2018/19:

Goalkeeper: Arpad Sterbik (Telekom Veszprém)
Left wing: Manuel Strlek (Telekom Veszprém)
Left back: Romain Lagarde (HBC Nantes)
Centre back: Kentin Mahe (Telekom Veszprém)
Line player: Julen Aguinagalde (PGE Vive Kielce)
Right back: Nedim Remili (Paris-Saint Germain HB)
Right wing: Ivan Cupic (HC Vardar)
Defender: Thiagus Petrus (Barça Lassa)
Young player: Johannes Golla (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)
Coach: Roberto García Parrondo (HC Vardar)

The final batch of 10 names will be revealed on Friday 26 April and with it the vote will launch. Fans can pick their favourite coach and players via the new VELUX EHF FINAL4 app, which will be released on Friday.

Nominees so far for VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team 2018/19:

Goalkeeper:
- Dejan Milosavljev (HC Vardar)
- Marin Sego (MOL-Pick Szeged)
- Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (Barça Lassa)
- Arpad Sterbik (Telekom Veszprém)

Left wing:
- Uwe Gensheimer (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)
- Valero Rivera (HBC Nantes)
- Timur Dibirov (HC Vardar)
- Manuel Strlek (Telekom Veszprém)

Left back:
- Mikkel Hansen (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)
- Rasmus Lauge (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)
- Nico Rönnberg (Riihimäen Cocks)
- Romain Lagarde (HBC Nantes)

Centre back:
- Andy Schmid (Rhein-Neckar Löwen)
- Sander Sagosen (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)
- Barys Pukhouski (HC Motor Zaporozhye)
- Kentin Mahe (Telekom Veszprém)

Line player:
- Jannik Kohlbacher (Rhein-Neckar Löwen)
- Bence Banhidi (MOL-Pick Szeged)
- Nicolas Tournat (HBC Nantes)
- Julen Aguinagalde (PGE Vive Kielce)

Right back:
- Dainis Kristopans (HC Vardar)
- Alex Dujshebaev (PGE Vive Kielce)
- Dika Mem (Barça Lassa)
- Nedim Remili (Paris-Saint Germain HB)

Right wing:
- Blaz Janc (PGE Vive Kielce)
- Aleix Gomez (Barça Lassa)
- Zlatko Horvat (HC PPD Zagreb)
- Ivan Cupic (HC Vardar)

Defender:
- Tobias Karlsson (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)
- Blaz Blagotinsek (Telekom Veszprém HC)
- Jorge Maqueda (MOL-Pick Szeged)
- Thiagus Petrus (Barça Lassa)

Young player:
- Melvyn Richardson (Montpellier HB)
- Ludovic Fabregas (Barça Lassa)
- Valter Chrintz (IFK Kristianstad)
- Johannes Golla (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)

Coach:
- Juan Carlos Pastor (MOL-Pick Szeged)
- Raul Gonzalez (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)
- Xavi Pascual (Barça Lassa)
- Roberto García Parrondo (HC Vardar)


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
