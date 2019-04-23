2018-19 Men's Champions League

23.04.2019, 12:10

Knockout regulars clash for the first time « Go back » Print Version



QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Flensburg host Veszprem for the first knockout duel featuring the two sides with more than 200 EHF Champions League matches between them

» EHF CL Channel More information on » 2018-19 Men's CL

» Quarter Finals

» Match Results

» SG Flensburg-Handewitt

» Telekom Veszprém HC

Read more » QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Flensburg host Veszprem for the first knockout duel featuring the two sides with more than 200 EHF Champions League matches between them Tweet

Knockout regulars clash for the first time Despite sharing a rich history in the VELUX EHF Champions League, SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Telekom Veszprém have never met in the knockout stages of the competition. Their previous encounters in Europe, three Veszprém wins, two for Flensburg and one draw, and both side’s mixed bag of form this season suggests a fascinating clash when they meet for the first leg in northern Germany on Wednesday. QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG:

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Telekom Veszprém (HUN)

Wednesday 24 April, 19:00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com both clubs won both Last 16 matches, Veszprém against Plock, Flensburg against Brest

in the last two seasons, Flensburg were eliminated by the eventual VELUX EHF Champions League winners in the quarter-finals: Vardar (2017) and Montpellier (2018)

Flensburg are through to their 12th quarter-final, while Veszprém are set for their 17th time among the best eight teams in Europe

the match on Wednesday will be the last international home match for Swedish legend Tobias Karlsson, who will end his career after this season regardless the outcome of the quarter-finals

Veszprém are still the only team with four straight participations at Cologne, from 2014 to 2017. Twice, in 2015 and 2016, they made it to the final, but lost to Barcelona and Kielce

Flensburg had once been part of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 and took the title in 2014 by beating Kiel in the final, led by former coach Ljubomir Vranjes, who also had a spell at Veszprém

Veszprem’s centre back Kentin Mahe played for Flensburg until 2018 and will be joined this summer by current Flensburg player Rasmus Lauge

Flensburg features more players from the 2019 World Championship Final than any other club - four victorious Danes and four silver medallists from Norway

TEXT: Björn Pazen / cor



Share Tweet TEXT: