VELUX EHF FINAL4 App launches with exclusive All-star Team vote

The VELUX EHF FINAL4 will once again have its official event app, but this time with a new addition, exclusive only to the app – the All-star Team vote. The app is available to download now for iOS and Android devices and is a must for every handball fan with all VELUX EHF FINAL4-related information included.

Switzerland-based company Fanpictor is behind the development of the app, giving it a fresh look for the 2019 edition. The app will again have many fan-engagement features, offering everyone the chance to win prizes and be a part of the event, even if they are watching from home.



Exclusive All-star Team vote and giveaways

For the first time, the official event app will offer all fans the possibility to vote for their All-star Team of the season. The fan vote is exclusive to the app, which means fans who wish to cast their vote need to download it. The polls will remain open until Wednesday 29 May, before the All-star Team is announced at the eve of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 on 31 May in Cologne.



In the build-up to the event as well as during the 10th VELUX EHF FINAL4 anniversary edition, fans will have the chance to win special prizes through the Contest tab. All they need to do is keep an eye on the app and wait for the special push notifications.

Statistics, innovative features and live streams

The milestone 10th VELUX EHF FINAL4 will, for the first time, see players tracking technology with data available through the app together with the iBall, first introduced during the 2018 event.

For everyone interested in facts and figures, the app will offer full statistics, accessible with just a few clicks. This special data and interesting insights will give the fans a memorable second screen experience during the event.

The revamped app will again enable fans to receive live data and live streams from the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019, video highlights, social media feeds and the latest news.

All important news and developments will be announced via the app including the results of the All-star Team vote on 31 May.

