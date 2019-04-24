All-star Team vote starts on the relaunched VELUX EHF FINAL4 app

Voting for the VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team has been launched. Fans across the globe are invited to select this season's best players with 50 nominees across 10 categories to choose from. For the first time, the virtual ballots for their favourite players can be cast exclusively via the revamped VELUX EHF FINAL4 app, which relaunches on this occasion less than six weeks ahead of the final tournament in Cologne.



Download the app on iOS or Android and vote now.



Also for the first time, the nominations were made by several stakeholders, with one player in each category nominated by the competition's coaches, Men Forum Club Handball, EHF media correspondents, Faces of the Champions League as well as the EHF, which completed the list of nominees by the last set of ten names just before the vote started.



No fewer than 16 teams from the current season are represented by at least one player. Telekom Veszprém HC, Barca Lassa and MOL-Pick Szeged received the most nominations with six; Paris Saint-Germain HB, SG Flensburg-Handewitt and HC Vardar all received five players, while the already eliminated defending champions Montpellier HB could field just one name.



This year's selection is bound to have a fresh look as only five of last season's team have been nominated again: Arpad Sterbik, Uwe Gensheimer, Sander Sagosen, Romain Lagarde and Dika Mem.



Fans can vote only via the app and the polls will remain open until Wednesday 29 May, before the All-star Team is announced at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 eve on 31 May in Cologne.



Nominees for VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team 2018/19:



Goalkeeper:

- Dejan Milosavljev (HC Vardar)

- Marin Sego (MOL-Pick Szeged)

- Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (Barça Lassa)

- Arpad Sterbik (Telekom Veszprém HC)

- Benjamin Buric (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)



Left wing:

- Uwe Gensheimer (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)

- Valero Rivera (HBC Nantes)

- Timur Dibirov (HC Vardar)

- Manuel Strlek (Telekom Veszprém HC)

- Stefan Rafn Sigurmannsson (MOL-Pick Szeged)



Left back:

- Mikkel Hansen (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)

- Rasmus Lauge (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)

- Nico Rönnberg (Riihimäen Cocks)

- Romain Lagarde (HBC Nantes)

- Richard Bodo (MOL-Pick Szeged)



Centre back:

- Andy Schmid (Rhein-Neckar Löwen)

- Sander Sagosen (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)

- Barys Pukhouski (HC Motor Zaporozhye)

- Kentin Mahe (Telekom Veszprém)

- Carlos Ruesga (Sporting CP)



Line player:

- Jannik Kohlbacher (Rhein-Neckar Löwen)

- Bence Banhidi (MOL-Pick Szeged)

- Nicolas Tournat (HBC Nantes)

- Julen Aguinagalde (PGE Vive Kielce)

- Andreas Nilsson (Telekom Veszprém HC)



Right back:

- Dainis Kristopans (HC Vardar)

- Alex Dujshebaev (PGE Vive Kielce)

- Dika Mem (Barça Lassa)

- Nedim Remili (Paris-Saint Germain HB)

- Laszlo Nagy (Telekom Veszprém HC)



Right wing:

- Blaz Janc (PGE Vive Kielce)

- Aleix Gomez (Barça Lassa)

- Zlatko Horvat (HC PPD Zagreb)

- Ivan Cupic (HC Vardar)

- Darko Djukic (HC Meshkov Brest)



Defender:

- Tobias Karlsson (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)

- Blaz Blagotinsek (Telekom Veszprém HC)

- Jorge Maqueda (MOL-Pick Szeged)

- Thiagus Petrus (Barça Lassa)

- Rock Feliho (HBC Nantes)



Young player:

- Melvyn Richardson (Montpellier HB)

- Ludovic Fabregas (Barça Lassa)

- Valter Chrintz (IFK Kristianstad)

- Johannes Golla (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)

- Artsem Karalek (PGE Vive Kielce)



Coach:

- Juan Carlos Pastor (MOL-Pick Szeged)

- Raul Gonzalez (Paris Saint-Germain Handball)

- Xavi Pascual (Barça Lassa)

- Roberto García Parrondo (HC Vardar)

- Maik Machulla (SG Flensburg-Handewitt)



Official VELUX EHF FINAL4 App relaunches



Just before the first quarter-final matches on Wednesday the official app is available to download now for iOS and Android devices.



While before the final weekend of this season the app will serve mainly as the exclusive voting tool for the VELUX EHF Champions League All-star Team, during the tournament it will enable fans to receive live data and live streams from the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019, video highlights, social media feeds and the latest news.



Developed together with the innovative Swiss company, Fanpictor, the app will offer a number of features to ensure that fans not only keep in touch with the latest happenings both before and during the event but can also play their part in the event's entertainment programme.



Handball fans will be able to win exclusive prizes during the build-up to the VELUX EHF FINAL4.



The milestone 10th VELUX EHF FINAL4 will, for the first time, see player tracking technology with data available through the app together with the iBall, first introduced during the 2018 event.

In a combined effort they will give the fans a memorable second screen experience during the event



All important news and developments will be announced via the app including the results of the All-star Team vote on 31 May and all in all this app is a must have for every true handball fan in the upcoming weeks.

The app is available for download on iOS or Android now.



Please note that fans who already have the app on their phones from the last year's event need to update it to the newest version.

TEXT: