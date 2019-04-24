«feb 2019»
24.04.2019, 17:00
Last tickets available for DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019
NEWS: The final chance to secure a seat at the pinnacle event of European women’s club handball is now

» »2018-19 Women's CL
»FINAL4
»
 

Last tickets available for DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019

The interest has been huge; the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 is almost sold out, but a final batch of tickets has become available on Wednesday after certain contingents previously reserved for the participating clubs’ fans have been released.

Tickets are available at www.ehfFINAL4.com.

Prices:

  • Category 1: 49.990 HUF (approx. 165 €)
  • Category 2: 34.990 HUF (approx. 115 €)
  • Category 3: 24.990 HUF (approx. 80 €)
  • Categóry 4: 14.990 HUF (approx. 50 €)

Organisers ask all fans to buy tickets only through the official channels. Besides the official online store, this is also the shop of the Hungarian Handball Federation (Budapest 8th district, Könyves Kálmán krt. 76.).

With tickets bought anywhere else, there is a risk of entry being refused to Papp László Budapest Sportaréna.

Europe’s best four women’s teams will fight for the continent’s club handball crown in Budapest on 11 and 12 May 2019.  

DELO WOMEN'S EHF FINAL4

Saturday, 11 May, semi-finals:

15:15 hrs: VIPERS KRISTIANSAND vs GYŐRI AUDI ETO KC

18:00 hrs: METZ HANDBALL vs ROSTOV-DON

Sunday, 12 May, final matches:

15:15 hrs: Placement Match 3/4

18:00 hrs: FINAL

Past winners of the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest:

  • 2014: Győri Audi ETO KC (HUN)
  • 2015: Buducnost (MNE)
  • 2016: CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
  • 2017: Győri Audi ETO KC
  • 2018: Győri Audi ETO KC

TEXT: EHF / ts
 
