24.04.2019, 12:16
Court of Handball fines Dinamo Bucuresti and Thüringer HC
«Go back »Print Version


OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Two clubs have been fined for the marketing-related issues.

»Official Statements Channel »
 

Court of Handball fines Dinamo Bucuresti and Thüringer HC

The Court of Handball has released two decisions in the field of marketing-related matters.

In one decision, the club of Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU), shall pay a fine of €4,000 for having violated several obligations in connection with the installation, functioning and dismantlement of the electronic advertising board system when hosting the second leg Group C/D Knockout match of the VELUX EHF Champions League.

The court found in particular that these violations constituted breaches of the VELUX EHF Champions League Regulations which shall be sanctioned based on the EHF List of Penalties.

In a second decision, a fine of €4,000 is imposed on Thüringer HC (GER), for having failed to cover non-authorised advertisings in the playing hall used to host the 5th Round of the Women’s EHF Champions League Main Round. Such occurrence constitutes a violation of the Women’s EHF Champions League Regulations and is sanctioned based on the EHF List of Penalties.

It is the second time that the club is sanctioned for such violation, the court took this element into account to define the amount of the fine as well as the fact that the extent of the violation, i.e. number of non-covered advertisings, in the present case was less important than in the previous one. Additionally, the part of the fine imposed on a suspended basis within the frame of the previous case, i.e. €2,000 is now due to be paid.

Appeals may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.


TEXT: EHF / br
 
