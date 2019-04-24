QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: The Skopje side have experience on their side, but conceded the favourite status to Szeged, who are setting their sighta on a first VELUX EHF FINAL 4 berth

Vardar happy to play the underdog role against Szeged

It is do-or-die for Vardar, who may have one of their last chances to contend for the VELUX EHF Champions League trophy.

But their work will be cut out for them as an in-form MOL-Pick Szeged, the Hungarian champions, are eyeing their first VELUX EHF FINAL 4 berth.

Szeged have had their ups and downs this season, but are poised to play the favourites role and will enjoy playing the second leg at home.

“The game is hugely important for us, but we must concede that they are the favourites,” said Vardar’s captain, line player Stojanche Stoilov, in a press conference on Tuesday.

QUARTER-FINAL FIRST LEG

HC Vardar (MKD) vs MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN)

Thursday, 25 April, 21:00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

MOL-Pick Szeged are in the quarter-final phase for the third time in the past five years, but have never earned a berth for the VELUX EHF FINAL 4 in Cologne

Szeged won five of their eight away games this season and never lost by more than three goals. On the other side, Vardar have six home wins, losing against Barça and Veszprem at home

The two sides met eight times in Europe’s top flight, with Szeged earning only one win compared to Vardar’s five

Vardar must overcome a crisis in the left back position, where Christian Dissinger is injured, while Montenegrin sharpshooter Vuko Borozan’s status is uncertain

The hosts are on a five-game winning streak, while Szeged are unbeaten in their last three matches

