«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

24.04.2019, 12:40
Vardar happy to play the underdog role against Szeged
«Go back »Print Version


QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: The Skopje side have experience on their side, but conceded the favourite status to Szeged, who are setting their sighta on a first VELUX EHF FINAL 4 berth

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Men's CL
»Quarter Finals
»Match Results
»HC Vardar
»MOL-Pick Szeged
»
 

Vardar happy to play the underdog role against Szeged

It is do-or-die for Vardar, who may have one of their last chances to contend for the VELUX EHF Champions League trophy.

But their work will be cut out for them as an in-form MOL-Pick Szeged, the Hungarian champions, are eyeing their first VELUX EHF FINAL 4 berth.

Szeged have had their ups and downs this season, but are poised to play the favourites role and will enjoy playing the second leg at home.

“The game is hugely important for us, but we must concede that they are the favourites,” said Vardar’s captain, line player Stojanche Stoilov, in a press conference on Tuesday.

QUARTER-FINAL FIRST LEG
HC Vardar (MKD) vs MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN)
Thursday, 25 April, 21:00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • MOL-Pick Szeged are in the quarter-final phase for the third time in the past five years, but have never earned a berth for the VELUX EHF FINAL 4 in Cologne
  • Szeged won five of their eight away games this season and never lost by more than three goals. On the other side, Vardar have six home wins, losing against Barça and Veszprem at home
  • The two sides met eight times in Europe’s top flight, with Szeged earning only one win compared to Vardar’s five
  • Vardar must overcome a crisis in the left back position, where Christian Dissinger is injured, while Montenegrin sharpshooter Vuko Borozan’s status is uncertain
  • The hosts are on a five-game winning streak, while Szeged are unbeaten in their last three matches

 


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / cor
 
Share
CONTACT FORM