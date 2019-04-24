«feb 2019»
24.04.2019, 14:50
Pan-African Kwesé Free Sports to broadcast VELUX EHF Champions League Matches
MEDIA RELEASE:VELUX EHF Champions League is reaching new territories as EHF Marketing GmbH closes a deal with Africa’s largest FTA Channel Kwesé Free Sports

Pan-African Kwesé Free Sports to broadcast VELUX EHF Champions League Matches

EHF Marketing, the European Handball Federation’s marketing arm, has brokered a deal with Pan-African broadcast network Kwesé, to air the 2018/2019 VELUX EHF Champions League matches on Africa’s largest free-to-air (FTA) channel Kwesé Free Sports.

The VELUX EHF Champions League will be made available on the broadcaster’s pan-African FTA channel Kwesé Free Sports, available in over 30 African countries. Viewers on the move will be able to enjoy the league matches on the broadcaster’s mobile application Kwesé iflix. Both platforms will show the VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-finals, as well as the season’s pinnacle event, the 10th VELUX EHF FINAL4 on 1/2 June. All matches will be offered with English commentary.

Kwesé Free Sports, which has established itself as the continent’s premium pan-African sports channel, with the most exciting and compelling sporting line-up. While Kwesé iflix is a youth-focussed mobile streaming service, offering seamless mobile internet TV experiences to millions of viewers in Africa.

Commenting on the new deal, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH David Szlezak said: “The partnership with Kwesé is not only about reaching new territories for the VELUX EHF Champions League, but also about doing it with a company which is working in a very dynamic and innovative way on the African continent. We are sure that Kwesé TV and the sport fans in Africa will enjoy watching these last matches of the season, especially the upcoming VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019.”

The VELUX EHF Champions League 2018/19 has already broken the record in terms of broadcasters, as world-class handball is available via 39 broadcasters in more than 100 territories and through worldwide coverage on the OTT platform ehfTV.com.

Full schedule for the VELUX EHF Champions League 2018/19 Quarter-final matches:

First leg:
 
SG Flensburg-Handewitt – Telekom Veszprém HC
Wednesday, 24 April, 19:00 CET (local time) (Live on the KFS South Africa feed, delayed on the KFS Africa feed)
 
HBC Nantes – Barça Lassa
Wednesday, 24 April, 20:45 CET (local time) (Live on the KFS South Africa feed, delayed on the KFS Africa feed)
 
HC Vardar – MOL-Pick Szeged
Thursday, 25 April, 20:00 CET (local time) (delayed on both feeds)
 
PGE Vive Kielce – Paris Saint-Germain HB
Saturday, 27 April, 18:00 CET (local time) (Live on the KFS South Africa feed, delayed on the KFS Africa feed)
 
Second leg:
 
Telekom Veszprém HC - SG Flensburg-Handewitt
Saturday, 4 May, 17:30 CET (local time) (Live on the KFS South Africa feed, delayed on the KFS Africa feed)
 
Barça Lassa - HBC Nantes
Saturday, 4 May, 19:30 CET (local time) (Live on the KFS South Africa feed, delayed on the KFS Africa feed)
 
Paris Saint-Germain HB - PGE Vive Kielce
Sunday, 5 May, 17:00 CET (local time)  (Live on the KFS South Africa feed, delayed on the KFS Africa feed)
 
MOL-Pick Szeged – HC Vardar
Sunday, 5 May, 19:00 CET (local time) (Live on the KFS South Africa feed, delayed on the KFS Africa feed)


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
