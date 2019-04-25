NEWS: With the tournament co-hosted by Sweden, Austria and Norway, the draw for the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 will take place in Vienna on Friday, 28 June 2019

EHF EURO 2020: Final tournament draw procedure released

Just over eight months are left until Europe’s 24 strongest national teams will gather in Sweden, Austria and Norway for the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 from 9 to 26 January next year.

In January 2020, the event’s preliminary round will be played in Graz, Vienna, Trondheim, Malmö and Gothenburg, the main round in Vienna and Malmö, and the finals in Stockholm.

It’s the first EHF EURO with 24 participating teams. The three hosting nations as well as defending champions Spain are directly qualified, which leaves room for 20 more teams coming through the Qualifiers.

Draw will take place in Vienna on 28 June

With two rounds of qualification left to play, the procedure for the final tournament draw has now been released. It has been a record qualification, with in total 48 teams registered for the different phases.

Qualified teams for EHF EURO will be seeded on the basis of the qualifications groups and rankings at EHF EURO 2018.

The three host nations already know in which venue they will start the tournament. Austria will play the preliminary round in Group B in Vienna, Norway in Group D in Trondheim, and Sweden in Group F in Gothenburg.

Furthermore, it is known that Croatia, who are already qualified, will play the preliminary round in Graz. EHF EURO 2016 champions Germany, also already qualified, will start in Trondheim. Denmark, if they qualify, will play their first matches in Malmö.

The draw will take place at the Erste Bank Campus in Vienna on Friday, 28 June 2019 at 18:45 hrs.

The complete draw procedure is available for download.

