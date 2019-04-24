«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

24.04.2019, 21:10
Veszprém take a comfortable cushion into the second leg
«Go back »Print Version


QUARTER-FINAL REVIEW: An impressive performance by Veszprem at the 2014 Champions League winners, SG Flensburg-Handewitt, gives them a six-goal lead heading into the second leg.

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Men's CL
»Quarter Finals
»Match Results
»SG Flensburg-Handewitt
»Telekom Veszprém HC
»
 

Veszprém take a comfortable cushion into the second leg

After an early Last 16 elimination by subsequent champions Montpellier in the 2017/18 season, Veszprém are on course for their fifth participation at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. The record Hungarian champions took an impressive 28:22 victory at SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the first leg of their VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

  • For the fifth time in a row (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019), when they made it that far, Veszprém remained unbeaten in the away match of the VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-final. They tied twice at Paris and won at Montpellier, Vardar and now Flensburg.
  • Flensburg have not proceeded to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 since winning in 2014 and need a miracle at Lake Balaton to end this run.
  • Potentially, for the third time in a row, no German team will be part of the VELUX EHF FINAL4.
  • Flensburg only scored once in the first 15 minutes of the second half.
  • Veszprém line player Andreas Nilsson top-scored with six goals, while Joendal and Glandorf scored five goals each for Flensburg

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG
SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 22:28 (15:15)

6:5 in the 13th minute was Flensburg’s last but one lead, and then Veszprém took control, first by four unanswered goals for the 9:6, then through an extremely strong defence.

Despite some saves from Flensburg goalkeeper Benjamin Buric, it was not enough for the hosts to earn more than a level half-time score, 15:15, after their final lead at 13:12.

The first 15 minutes of the second half were the crucial period in the ultimately uneven encounter: Flensburg only scored once, while Veszprém struck with a high efficiency to lead 22:16. The visitors had calmed down the fans in the Flens-Arena, and even a strong intermediate period, when the hosts reduced the gap to only four goals at 20:24, did not change anything.

In the final stages, Veszprém again had the upper hand, easily cruising to a six-goal advantage, which provides them with quite a comfortable cushion heading into the second leg at home. It was Veszprém’s third victory in this season’s knockout matches after beating Sporting CP twice in the Last 16.


TEXT: Björn Pazen / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM