«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

24.04.2019, 23:10
Seven-goal win gives Barça advantage over Nantes
«Go back »Print Version


QUARTER-FINAL REVIEW: An impressive defensive performance helps Barça Lassa secure an important win in Nantes

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Men's CL
»Quarter Finals
»Match Results
»Barça Lassa
»HBC Nantes
»
 

Seven-goal win gives Barça advantage over Nantes

Not since 2015 had Barça Lassa won the first leg of a VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-final. They did so in sensational fashion tonight, winning by seven goals in Nantes to secure an impressive advantage ahead of the return leg at home next weekend.

HBC Nantes did everything they could, trying many tactical options but to no success. Last year’s Champions League finalists will need an incredible performance in Spain next week in order to return to Cologne.

  •      This is the first time since 2015 that Barcelona have won the first away leg of an EHF Champions League Quarter-final
  •      Barcelona held a ten-goal lead after 40 minutes of the game
  •      Ludovic Fabregas was the best scorer of the game, scoring nine for Barcelona, while Valero Rivera netted eight times for Nantes

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG
HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Barça Lassa (ESP) 25:32 (12:16)

Barça Lassa were the first to find their rhythm in the game. The opening minutes showed how well they had prepared for their visit to Nantes, with their defence perfectly reading the hosts’ intentions.

After just ten minutes played, the visitors were already ahead by three goals (6:3). Even though Nantes soon came back and levelled the score, it was just a passing phase as Barcelona were the better team on the court, thanks to their line player in particular: Ludovic Fabgreas. Fabregas was having a superb match, scoring six in the first half alone, while the back court players had no trouble finding him with smart passes – and Barcelona were ahead as a consequence at half-time, 16:12.

The visitors scored a 4:0 series when they came back from the dressing room, taking an eight-goal advantage that nearly sailed the deal. Gonzalo Perez de Vargas was stopping every attempt from his opponents, while Aron Palmarsson and Lasse Andersson were scoring from long distance.

After 40 minutes, the 10-goal mark was reached (25:15). Barça had the opportunity to use their bench in the dying moments of the game, giving their opponents a chance to narrow the deficit. But with a seven-goal win, (32:25), Barça clearly moved closer to booking their VELUX EHF FINAL4 ticket.

"We are glad about this game against last year’s Champions League finalist. We came here with ambitions and gave everything to get the score in our favour. But we are only half way through. For sure, Nantes will fight until this end and force us to play even better to go to the VELUX EHF FINAL4," said Ludovic Fabregas after Barça's win.

"We missed way too many things to hope for a better result. We suffered from 14 turnovers and too many fast breaks. The score speaks for itself. I hope we’ll have a surge of pride for next week," added HBC Nantes centre back, Romain Lagarde.


TEXT: Kevin Domas / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM