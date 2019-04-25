«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

25.04.2019, 10:52
Heléne Bernhardtz first female coach to lead a Swedish national men’s team
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS REPORT: Benhardtz will have her debut as coach of the men’s beach handball team at the Jarun Cup this weekend

»Beach Handball Channel »2019 Men's News
»
 

Heléne Bernhardtz first female coach to lead a Swedish national men’s team

The men’s national beach handball team of Sweden has a new head coach - and her name is Heléne Bernhardtz.

The former HP Warta player is the first ever female head coach of a men’s national team in the Scandinavian country.

Bernhardtz, 38, will take over from Jesper Knutsson, who has been combining the roles of coach and team captain but will now fully focus on playing.

Appointment as head coach is a novelty

Bernhardtz has worked with the men’s beach handball team in different functions before but her appointment as the head coach by the Swedish federation is a novelty.

“Neither me nor the players think that it will be strange. I have worked with many of the players at both club and national team level before,” Bernhardtz tells the website of the Swedish handball federation.

Bernhardtz will already have her debut as the men’s team head coach this weekend at the Jarun Cup 2019 in Croatia, which runs from Saturday until Wednesday and is the season-opener of the European Beach Handball Tour this year.

"Continue the good development"

Last year, Sweden reached the semi-final of the World Championship in Russia, while the highlights this season include the Beach Handball EURO in Poland in July and the World Beach Games in San Diego in October.

“My goal is for us to be able to continue the good development we have had, to manage and develop what we have built up,” Bernhardtz says. “We have a tough challenge in the European Championship where the goal is to get into the top three to qualify for the World Cup next year.”

[Photo Heléne Bernhardtz: Tommy Holl]


TEXT: EHF / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM