QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: In Györ’s Audi Arena, TTH Holstebro aim to defend their five-goal lead against Grundfos Tatanbanya KC in the second-leg Men’s EHF Cup Quarter-final

Crunch time in Györ

For once, it will not be Györi Audi ETO KC on court in Audi Arena, Györ for a home game on Saturday. Instead, Grundfos Tatabanya KC and TTH Holstebro will be taking the floor for the second leg of their Men’s EHF Cup Quarter-final tie.

Holstebro are defending a five-goal from the first leg, which the Danish team won 29:24 at home, after leading 25:14 in the middle of the second half.

“It is going to be extremely tough in Hungary, where you can easily throw a five-goal lead away. I would set our chances to reach the finals to be 50/50,” said Holstebro coach Patrick Westerholm, while Tatabanya coach Vladan Matic added:

“The only positive thing about the first match was that we came down from minus 11 to minus five. I trust we cannot produce such a nightmare for 45 minutes again.”

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs TTH Holstebro (DEN)

Saturday 27 April, 16:00 local time, live of ehftv.com

First-leg result: 24:29

Holstebro are leading 29:24 following the first leg, when they allowed a clear 25:14 advantage in the middle of the second half to decrease significantly

Tatabanya are chasing the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals for the first time in history, while Holstebro were there once before, in 2013

Holstebro have the undisputed EHF Cup top scorer in the form of left wing Magnus Bramming, with 84 goals, while Tatabanya’s most successful goal scorer is another left wing: Milos Vujovic, who is fifth with 53 goals

Holstebro suffered a 30:32 defeat at home to Sønderjyske in the Danish championship play-offs during the week, while Tatabanya had a week free of domestic matches

