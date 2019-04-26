QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: In Györ’s Audi Arena, TTH Holstebro aim to defend their five-goal lead against Grundfos Tatanbanya KC in the second-leg Men’s EHF Cup Quarter-final
Crunch time in Györ
For once, it will not be Györi Audi ETO KC on court in Audi Arena, Györ for a home game on Saturday. Instead, Grundfos Tatabanya KC and TTH Holstebro will be taking the floor for the second leg of their Men’s EHF Cup Quarter-final tie.
Holstebro are defending a five-goal from the first leg, which the Danish team won 29:24 at home, after leading 25:14 in the middle of the second half.
“It is going to be extremely tough in Hungary, where you can easily throw a five-goal lead away. I would set our chances to reach the finals to be 50/50,” said Holstebro coach Patrick Westerholm, while Tatabanya coach Vladan Matic added:
“The only positive thing about the first match was that we came down from minus 11 to minus five. I trust we cannot produce such a nightmare for 45 minutes again.”
QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG
Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs TTH Holstebro (DEN)
Saturday 27 April, 16:00 local time, live of ehftv.com
First-leg result: 24:29
-
Holstebro are leading 29:24 following the first leg, when they allowed a clear 25:14 advantage in the middle of the second half to decrease significantly
-
Tatabanya are chasing the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals for the first time in history, while Holstebro were there once before, in 2013
-
Holstebro have the undisputed EHF Cup top scorer in the form of left wing Magnus Bramming, with 84 goals, while Tatabanya’s most successful goal scorer is another left wing: Milos Vujovic, who is fifth with 53 goals
-
Holstebro suffered a 30:32 defeat at home to Sønderjyske in the Danish championship play-offs during the week, while Tatabanya had a week free of domestic matches
TEXT: Peter Bruun / cg