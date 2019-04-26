«feb 2019»
26.04.2019, 10:20
Defending champions close to fifth semi-final
QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Füchse Berlin are a small step away from the AKQUINET EHF CUP FINALS prior to the re-match against Hannover

» »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Quarter Finals
»Match Results
»Füchse Berlin
»TSV Hannover-Burgdorf
»
 

Defending champions close to fifth semi-final

In their first ever EHF Cup Quarter-finals, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf need a miracle and a nine-goal victory away at the home of defending champions Füchse Berlin on Sunday to proceed to the AKQUINET EHF CUP FINALS in Kiel on 17 and 18 May.

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG
Füchse Berlin (GER) vs TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER)
Sunday 28 April, 15:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
First-leg result: 34:26

  • Berlin gained the biggest advantage of all three first-leg quarter-final matches through a 34:26 away victory at Hannover

  • Funnily enough, Füchse are the only side to have turned around an eight-goal deficit in the quarter-finals since the current competition format began in 2012: One year ago, they lost 20:28 on Croatian side Nexe’s court, but won the second leg 25:16 and went on to take the trophy

  • Berlin have not lost any EHF Cup matches at their home, Max-Schmeling Halle, for almost three years (the 26:21 loss in the 2017/18 group phase opener against Saint-Raphael was in Potsdam) 

  • Füchse could proceed to their fifth EHF Cup Finals after 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 – all of which were on German ground (Berlin twice, Göppingen and Magdeburg once each)

  • With 63 goals, Danish right wing Hans Lindberg (Füchse) is the second ranked top scorer in the Men’s EHF Cup

  • In the German Bundesliga, Berlin took a lucky 34:33 win in Bietigheim on Thursday night, while Hannover drew 27:27 with Lemgo


TEXT: Björn Pazen / cg
 
