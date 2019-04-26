2018-19 Men's EHF Cup

26.04.2019, 10:20

QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Füchse Berlin are a small step away from the AKQUINET EHF CUP FINALS prior to the re-match against Hannover

Defending champions close to fifth semi-final In their first ever EHF Cup Quarter-finals, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf need a miracle and a nine-goal victory away at the home of defending champions Füchse Berlin on Sunday to proceed to the AKQUINET EHF CUP FINALS in Kiel on 17 and 18 May. QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER)

Sunday 28 April, 15:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com

First-leg result: 34:26 Berlin gained the biggest advantage of all three first-leg quarter-final matches through a 34:26 away victory at Hannover

Funnily enough, Füchse are the only side to have turned around an eight-goal deficit in the quarter-finals since the current competition format began in 2012: One year ago, they lost 20:28 on Croatian side Nexe’s court, but won the second leg 25:16 and went on to take the trophy

Berlin have not lost any EHF Cup matches at their home, Max-Schmeling Halle, for almost three years (the 26:21 loss in the 2017/18 group phase opener against Saint-Raphael was in Potsdam)

Füchse could proceed to their fifth EHF Cup Finals after 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 – all of which were on German ground (Berlin twice, Göppingen and Magdeburg once each)

With 63 goals, Danish right wing Hans Lindberg (Füchse) is the second ranked top scorer in the Men’s EHF Cup

In the German Bundesliga, Berlin took a lucky 34:33 win in Bietigheim on Thursday night, while Hannover drew 27:27 with Lemgo

