26.04.2019, 12:20
Six European sides learn Emerging Nations opponents
NEWS: Following the draw for the 3rd Emerging Nations Championship on Friday, Bulgaria, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Great Britain, Ireland and Malta now know who they will face in the battle for the title

Six European sides learn Emerging Nations opponents

The draw for the 3rd Emerging Nations Championship was held on Friday at the IHF office in Basel, with the six European countries contesting the event learning their opponents. 

A total of 12 countries will participate in the Emerging Nations Championship from 8 to 16 June in Tbilisi, Georgia. 

The playing groups for the 3rd Emerging Nations Championship are as follows: 

Group A Group B
PR of China Bulgaria
Azerbaijan Georgia
Great Britain Ireland
Colombia Malta
Cuba USA
India Nigeria

For the European teams, there is more than the Emerging Nations title at stake, as the top-ranked side from Europe will qualify for the relegation round of the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers. The relegation round offers a chance to reach the second phase of EURO 2022 Qualifiers, with three teams progressing from this stage. 

Alongside the top-ranked European side at the Emerging Nations Championship, Cyprus and Luxembourg are set to vie for the phase two qualifiers berth in the relegation round after winning their respective phase one groups. They will be joined by the three lowest ranked teams of the EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers.


TEXT: Courtney Gahan / ts
 
