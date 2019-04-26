«feb 2019»
26.04.2019, 12:50
60 minutes for an AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals ticket
QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Following a draw in the first leg, Porto and Saint-Raphael meet on level footing with a finals ticket at stake

60 minutes for an AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals ticket

After drawing 30:30 in the first leg in France, FC Porto Sofarma and Saint-Raphael Var Handball will decide the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals ticket in one must-win match. Reaching the finals would be a first for the hosts of Saturday’s clash, but the third straight time for Saint-Raphael, who qualified for the competition’s final last season.

The equation is now pretty simple: the winner of the game will process to the finals, while a draw would mean that the teams have to be separated on the away goals criteria. 

QUARTER-FINALS, RETURN LEG
FC Porto Sofarma (POR) vs Saint-Raphaël Var Handball (FRA)
Saturday 27 April, 19:00 local time, live on ehftv.com
First-leg result: 30:30

  • In the first leg, the teams recorded a 30:30 draw

  • Porto have not lost a home game since the end of September. In the EHF Cup, their last home defeat dates back to November 2017, against Füchse Berlin

  • This season, Magdeburg, SKA Minsk and TTH Holstebro all had to concede defeat in Porto

  • After welcoming Daniel Sarmiento back last weekend, Saint-Raphaël will see Aleksa Kolakovic make his comeback from injury this Saturday


TEXT: Kevin Domas / cg
 
