QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Following a draw in the first leg, Porto and Saint-Raphael meet on level footing with a finals ticket at stake

60 minutes for an AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals ticket

After drawing 30:30 in the first leg in France, FC Porto Sofarma and Saint-Raphael Var Handball will decide the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals ticket in one must-win match. Reaching the finals would be a first for the hosts of Saturday’s clash, but the third straight time for Saint-Raphael, who qualified for the competition’s final last season.

The equation is now pretty simple: the winner of the game will process to the finals, while a draw would mean that the teams have to be separated on the away goals criteria.

QUARTER-FINALS, RETURN LEG

FC Porto Sofarma (POR) vs Saint-Raphaël Var Handball (FRA)

Saturday 27 April, 19:00 local time, live on ehftv.com

First-leg result: 30:30

Porto have not lost a home game since the end of September. In the EHF Cup, their last home defeat dates back to November 2017, against Füchse Berlin

This season, Magdeburg, SKA Minsk and TTH Holstebro all had to concede defeat in Porto

After welcoming Daniel Sarmiento back last weekend, Saint-Raphaël will see Aleksa Kolakovic make his comeback from injury this Saturday

