«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

27.04.2019, 18:10
Gade takes Holstebro to Kiel
«Go back »Print Version


QUARTER-FINAL REVIEW: An outstanding performance by goalkeeper Simon Gade proved decisive as TTH Holstebro reached the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals after riding the storm against Grundfos Tatabanya KC.

»EC Channel »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Quarter Finals
»Match Results
»Grundfos Tatabanya KC
»TTH Holstebro
»
 

Gade takes Holstebro to Kiel

Grundfos Tatabanya KC looked to be on their way to the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals when they led by six goals in the second half of the return leg of their Men's EHF Cup Quarter-final against TTH Holstebro. However, the entry of Simon Gade in the Danish goal changed the course of the game and sent the Danish team to Kiel with an aggregate win.

  • Tatabanya were leading by six goals but were unable to hold on
  • Holstebro kept Tatabanya from scoring for eight minutes towards the end
  • Holstebro are in the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals for the second time in history the first time was in 2013
  • Milos Vujovic scored eight goals for Tatabanya; EHF Cup top scorer Magnus Bramming five for Holstebro

MEN'S EHF CUP QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG
Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs TTH Holstebro (DEN) 26:23 (14:12)
TTH Holstebro won on aggregate 52:50

The goalkeepers were in focus in the Audi Arena, Györ on Saturday afternoon. Simon Gade started brilliantly for Holstebro, but Tatabanya's Marton Szekely then took over. Holstebro's Simon Gade eventually became the game changer, though.

Holstebro got the better start with several two-goal leads, before Tatabanya took the upper hand with four goals in a row, taking a 6:4 lead. The home team were also three goals ahead a couple of times, but the visitors kept coming back, and with a two-goal lead for the Hungarian side, 14:12, at half-time, everything was still open.

Tatabanya only needed eight minutes of the second half to take a crucial five-goal lead, though, and the home team also had a six-goal lead, before Holstebro coach Patrick Westerholm made his golden substitution and sent Gade on.

From being down 22:16, Holstebro came back and reduced the deficit to three goals at the final buzzer, 26:23, and booked their second ticket to the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals - with a two-goal aggregate win.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM