QUARTER-FINAL REVIEW: An outstanding performance by goalkeeper Simon Gade proved decisive as TTH Holstebro reached the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals after riding the storm against Grundfos Tatabanya KC.

Gade takes Holstebro to Kiel

Grundfos Tatabanya KC looked to be on their way to the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals when they led by six goals in the second half of the return leg of their Men's EHF Cup Quarter-final against TTH Holstebro. However, the entry of Simon Gade in the Danish goal changed the course of the game and sent the Danish team to Kiel with an aggregate win.

Tatabanya were leading by six goals but were unable to hold on

Holstebro kept Tatabanya from scoring for eight minutes towards the end

Holstebro are in the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals for the second time in history – the first time was in 2013

Milos Vujovic scored eight goals for Tatabanya; EHF Cup top scorer Magnus Bramming five for Holstebro

MEN'S EHF CUP QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs TTH Holstebro (DEN) 26:23 (14:12)

TTH Holstebro won on aggregate 52:50

The goalkeepers were in focus in the Audi Arena, Györ on Saturday afternoon. Simon Gade started brilliantly for Holstebro, but Tatabanya's Marton Szekely then took over. Holstebro's Simon Gade eventually became the game changer, though.



Holstebro got the better start with several two-goal leads, before Tatabanya took the upper hand with four goals in a row, taking a 6:4 lead. The home team were also three goals ahead a couple of times, but the visitors kept coming back, and with a two-goal lead for the Hungarian side, 14:12, at half-time, everything was still open.

Tatabanya only needed eight minutes of the second half to take a crucial five-goal lead, though, and the home team also had a six-goal lead, before Holstebro coach Patrick Westerholm made his golden substitution and sent Gade on.

Two crucial saves by young #TTHHolstebro goalkeeper Simon #Gade in the closing minutes help the Danish side beat @tatabanyakc by just 2 goals on aggregate in the #EHFCup SF 💪

And watch what reaching the #ehfcupfinals means to Holstebro! 💥 pic.twitter.com/QT0gczhWaL — EHF European Cup (@ehf_ec) 27 April 2019

From being down 22:16, Holstebro came back and reduced the deficit to three goals at the final buzzer, 26:23, and booked their second ticket to the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals - with a two-goal aggregate win.

