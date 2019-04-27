«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

27.04.2019, 21:20
Porto beat Saint-Raphael to qualify for first EHF Cup Finals
«Go back »Print Version


QUARTER-FINAL REVIEW: FC Porto Sofarma became the first team from Portgual to ever qualify for the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals after defeating Saint-Raphael in the second leg

»EC Channel »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Quarter Finals
»Match Results
»FC Porto Sofarma
»Saint-Raphael Var Handball
»
 

Porto beat Saint-Raphael to qualify for first EHF Cup Finals

After a draw in the first leg in France, everything was yet to be decided in the Men’s EHF Cup Quarter-Final second leg between FC Porto Sofarma and Saint-Raphael Var Handball. But tonight, at home, the Portuguese side grabbed their first ever ticket to the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals. Porto will also be the first team from Portugal to reach this stage of the competition.

Porto relied on their attack again and proved to be unstoppable as they scored 34 goals. They will join hosts THW Kiel and TTH Holstebro at the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals.

  • Porto are the first ever team from Portugal to qualify for the EHF Cup Finals
  • This was Porto’s sixth straight home win in the EHF Cup
  • Swedish coach Magnus Andersson qualifies again for the Finals after winning the EHF Cup twice with Frisch Auf! Göppingen
  • Best scorer was Saint-Raphael’s Raphael Caucheteux, with ten goals, while Porto’s Antonio Rodrigues netted eight times

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG
FC Porto Sofarma (POR) vs Saint-Raphaël Var Handball (FRA) 34:30 (17:15)
FC Porto won 64:60 on aggregate

The first half was a close matter as both teams remained neck-and-neck for most of the first 30 minutes. Vadim Gayduchenko was the most prolific scorer for visitors during the opening period while Miguel Soares Martins scored four for Porto. When Gayduchenko scored his third goal, the French side took a two-goal advantage for a couple of seconds – shortly before the break. But the hosts, thanks to a 4:0 series and some saves from Alfredo Quintana, turned things around to go back to the dressing room with a two-goal advantage.

The game remained close after both teams came back on the court. Martins was still firing on all cylinders for Porto, while stalwarts Raphael Caucheteux and Adrien Dipanda ensured Saint Raphael remained in the game.

But the turning point was the red card against Saint-Raphael’s defender Jeremy Toto. Without their main man defensively, the French side lost power in defence and did not score for five minutes, which was enough for Porto to break away on the scoreboard.

At the 46th minute, the hosts were five goals ahead, 27:22, and could smell the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals coming their way. And they did not let their advantage slip away, despite the French side trying to use different tactics in defence. A final goal by Andre Gomes sealed Porto’s place in the finals with a 34:30 second-leg win.


TEXT: Kevin Domas / jw
 
Share
CONTACT FORM