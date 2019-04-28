QUARTER-FINAL REVIEW: Füchse Berlin are the only team to win both quarter-final matches and outperformed Hannover-Burgdorf by 10 goals on aggregate

Berlin ready to defend the trophy

The 34:26 away victory at Hannover in the Men's EHF Cup Quarter-final first leg was the perfect base and on Sunday Füchse Berlin sealed the deal easily on home ground. Thanks to the 30:28 scoreline – a result which definitely does not reflect Berlin’s dominance - they marched through to qualify for the AKQUINET EHF CUP FINALS in Kiel.

The defending champions will have a little anniversary at the AKQUINET EHF CUP FINALS on 17/18 May in Kiel as it will their fifth participation in the EHF Cup Finals since 2014. Berlin are now aiming to be the second team after Göppingen in 2016/2017 to defend the trophy since the EHF Cup was merged in the 2012/13 season.

After hosts THW Kiel, FC Porto and TTH Holstebro, Füchse Berlin are the fourth participant of the AKQUINET EHF CUP FINALS.

Füchse were the only side to win both quarter-final matches.

Best scorers were two right wings: Timo Kastening with nine strikes for Hannover and Hans Lindberg, who scored eight for Berlin.

Lindberg enters the AKQUINET EHF CUP FINALS as the second top scorer (71 goals) of the competition behind Magnus Bramming (Holstebro/89 goals)

The semi-final draw for the will be staged on Tuesday at 11:00 hrs local time at Hotel Atlantic in Kiel (livestream on ehfTV.com).

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG:

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) 30:28 (18:11)

Füchse Berlin won 64:54 on aggregate

With Füchse Berlin already holding an eight-goal cushion from the first leg, all questions had been answered already after ten minutes of the second leg. Thanks to a more than brilliant start, an incredible defence and an attacking performance which was close to perfection, Berlin were ahead 9:2 and had sealed the deal easily – and they held an overall aggregate lead of 15 goals after 10 minutes of the second leg.

Though Hannover improved somewhat in attack, the margin was still seven goals at the break, and Berlin’s dominance was mainly underlined by one number: a 90 percent of attack efficiency after 30 minutes. Hannover simply could not defend against Füchse, suffered too many of their own turnovers and were overrun by waves of counter attacks.

.@FuechseBerlin's Mattias Zachrisson rocketed a back court shot into the top of the net as his team continue to lead against @DIERECKEN.⚡️#ehfcup pic.twitter.com/DmYH8zvMf0 — EHF European Cup (@ehf_ec) April 28, 2019

When the distance was almost at double figures, 22:13, Berlin decelerated and allowed the visitors to reduce the gap goal by goal, without any fear of danger. The closest gap was one goal in the dying minutes, when Hans Lindberg – top scorer of the EHF Cup in 2016/17 and 2017/18 – scored his eight and final goal of the match.

TEXT: