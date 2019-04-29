«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

29.04.2019, 11:00
Kiel to host finals draw on Wednesday
«Go back »Print Version


DRAW PREVIEW: Both the semi-final pairings and the new winners’ trophy will be revealed in the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 hosting city

» »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Final Tournament
»FC Porto Sofarma
»Füchse Berlin
»THW Kiel
»TTH Holstebro
»
 

Kiel to host finals draw on Wednesday

The four teams which will battle it out for the Men’s EHF Cup 2018/19 title have been confirmed.

Defending champions Füchse Berlin became the last team to qualify for the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 when they defeated TSV Hannover-Burgdorf in an all-German tie that concluded the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Earlier, TTH Holstebro (against Grundfos Tatabánya KC) and FC Porto Sofarma (against Saint-Raphaël Var Handball) had booked their ticket to the finals tournament on 17/18 May, when they all will join hosts THW Kiel.

New trophy to be unveiled

Füchse, TTH, Porto and Kiel will learn their semi-final fate during the finals draw on Wednesday (1 May) in Kiel at 11:00 hrs local time. The draw will be preceded by the official press conference and also the new winners’ trophy will be unveiled.

Last year Füchse claimed their second EHF Cup trophy following their victory in the final against Saint-Raphaël. TTH played the finals tournament in 2013 and finished third, while both Porto and Kiel have not played at EHF Cup Finals before - though Kiel won the competition three times under a previous format.

Where to follow?

The EHF will provide live streaming of the event including post-draw reactions of club representatives on ehfTV.com as well as on the EHF Facebook page.

Fans will also be able to follow the draw via the live ticker on eurohandball.com and live tweets on the official @ehf_ec channel.

Open draw

All four teams will be drawn from the same pot as the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals draw will be completely open.

As there is no seeding, two teams from the same country (i.e. Füchse and Kiel) or two teams who already met in the group phase (i.e. TTH and Porto in Group C) can face each other.

Both semi-final games will be played in the Sparkassen Arena on Friday 17 May, followed by the 3/4 placement match and the final on Saturday 18 May. The exact playing order will be only announced following negotiations with TV partners.


TEXT: EHF / br, ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM