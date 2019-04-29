DRAW PREVIEW: Both the semi-final pairings and the new winners’ trophy will be revealed in the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 hosting city

Kiel to host finals draw on Wednesday

The four teams which will battle it out for the Men’s EHF Cup 2018/19 title have been confirmed.

Defending champions Füchse Berlin became the last team to qualify for the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 when they defeated TSV Hannover-Burgdorf in an all-German tie that concluded the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Earlier, TTH Holstebro (against Grundfos Tatabánya KC) and FC Porto Sofarma (against Saint-Raphaël Var Handball) had booked their ticket to the finals tournament on 17/18 May, when they all will join hosts THW Kiel.

New trophy to be unveiled

Füchse, TTH, Porto and Kiel will learn their semi-final fate during the finals draw on Wednesday (1 May) in Kiel at 11:00 hrs local time. The draw will be preceded by the official press conference and also the new winners’ trophy will be unveiled.

Last year Füchse claimed their second EHF Cup trophy following their victory in the final against Saint-Raphaël. TTH played the finals tournament in 2013 and finished third, while both Porto and Kiel have not played at EHF Cup Finals before - though Kiel won the competition three times under a previous format.



Where to follow?

The EHF will provide live streaming of the event including post-draw reactions of club representatives on ehfTV.com as well as on the EHF Facebook page.



Fans will also be able to follow the draw via the live ticker on eurohandball.com and live tweets on the official @ehf_ec channel.

Open draw

All four teams will be drawn from the same pot as the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals draw will be completely open.

As there is no seeding, two teams from the same country (i.e. Füchse and Kiel) or two teams who already met in the group phase (i.e. TTH and Porto in Group C) can face each other.



Both semi-final games will be played in the Sparkassen Arena on Friday 17 May, followed by the 3/4 placement match and the final on Saturday 18 May. The exact playing order will be only announced following negotiations with TV partners.

