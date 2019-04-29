Big wins and big emotions feature in quotes of the week

The first leg of the VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-final has given four teams a real advantage before the return leg this week.



Obviously the winning coaches were happy but not just the result itself was leading to emotions - especially in Skopje, where Vardar played their last home game this season and the red-black army celebrated a substantial win over Szeged.



Here are the Top 5 Quotes of last week:



5. Talant Dujshebaev, PGE Vive Kielce coach:



“After the first half we have an unexpected advantage, we are very, very happy, but we know that in a week, in Paris, it will be very hard.”



Kielce caused the biggest upset of the first four quarter-finals matches, winning by 10 against Paris Saint-Germain HB in Saturday’s Match of the Week (34:24). Their coach Talant Dujshebaev, with all his experience, was warning his players that things could turn the other way in the return leg.



4. David Davis, Telekom Veszprém HC coach:



“I am so satisfied because the players did an excellent game. When everyone is focused, we can play games like this.”



With a six-goal advantage over SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Veszprém have given themselves every chance to qualify for the VELUX EHF FINAL4. And even while he knows that the deal has not been sealed yet, coach David Davis wanted to congratulate his players on their strong performance.



3. Roberto Parrondo, HC Vardar coach:



“All season, I’ve been talking about how proud I am of the players, but tonight I am particularly proud and thankful for everything they have shown.”



Roberto Parrondo understandably looked moved after the game his team won against MOL-Pick Szeged on Thursday. The coach felt proud about the eight-goal win, and didn’t hesitate to share his feelings with everybody.

2. Ludovic Fabregas, Barça Lassa line player:



“It’s a pleasure to come back to France and especially in Nantes in this incredible atmosphere and yet with a lot of respect between our two teams.”



Former Montpellier HB line player Ludovic Fabregas came back to France for the first time with Barça to play against a French team. The welcome he got was heart-warming but it didn’t prevent him from scoring nine goals, helping the Spanish side to fly back home with a seven-goal lead (32:25).



1. Igor Karacic, HC Vardar centre back:



“For us this was a very difficult and emotional match, I think we all cried when the players were announced because this was our last match in front of our fans.”



For Croatian centre back Igor Karacic, the game against MOL-Pick Szeged on Thursday was a special one: he will move to Kielce in the summer to pursue his career. As Vardar’s future is uncertain, it is no wonder that he and his teammates felt emotional even before the game.

TEXT: