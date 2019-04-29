2018-19 Women's Champions League

29.04.2019

NEWS: Referees Joanna Brehmer and Agnieszka Skowronek of Poland will be in charge of the final on 12 May in Budapest as the EHF has announced the match officials for the event

Polish duo to referee final at DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 Polish referee pair Joanna Brehmer and Agnieszka Skowronek will officiate the final of the DELO WOMEN’S FINAL4 2019 in the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna on 12 May.



The European Handball Federation on Monday announced the nominated officials for the event, where Vipers Kristiansand, Györi Audi ETO KC, Metz Handball and Rostov-Don will battle it out for the Women’s EHF Champions League 2018/19 title.



Overview of nominations for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019:



Semi-final 1: Vipers Kristiansand vs Györi Audi ETO KC, Saturday 11 May, 15:15 hrs

Referees: Viktoriia Alpaidze and Tatyana Berezkina (RUS)

Delegates: Jiri Konecny (CZE) and Arijana Vojic (BIH)



Semi-final 2: Metz Handball vs Rostov-Don, Saturday 11 May, 18:00 hrs

Referees: Kursad Erdogan and Ibrahim Özdeniz (TUR)

Delegates: Dragan Nachevski (MKD) and Janka Stasova (SVK)



Match Place 3/4: Loser SF 1 vs Loser SF 2, Sunday 12 May, 15:15 hrs

Referees: Maike Merz and Tanja Schilha (GER)



Match Place 1/2: Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2, Sunday 12 May, 18:00 hrs

Referees: Joanna Brehmer and Agnieszka Skowronek (POL)



The DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 takes place on 11/12 May in the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna. It is the sixth time that the event comes to the Hungarian capital.

TEXT: EHF / ew



