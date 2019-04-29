«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

29.04.2019, 14:40
Familiar faces and new kids on the block
«Go back »Print Version


TALKING POINTS: All four teams for the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals have been found. Two of them are new to the event, while the two others have been there before, and one can even be called a regular subscriber

» »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Quarter Finals
»FC Porto Sofarma
»Füchse Berlin
»TTH Holstebro
»
 

Familiar faces and new kids on the block

Following the last quarter-final match on Sunday afternoon, all four teams for the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals in Kiel on 17 and 18 May have been found.

Two of the teams, THW Kiel and FC Porto Sofarma, are completely new to the EHF Cup Finals.

Of the two other participants, TTH Holstebro have been there once before, while Füchse Berlin are participating for the fifth time, having won the competition twice – including last year.

Before Tuesday’s draw, here are five observations from the second leg of the quarter-finals.

Gade’s fantastic entry

Grundfos Tatabanya KC were well on their way to their first final tournament in history, leading 22:16 at home against TTH Holstebro after losing the first leg 24:29.

The Hungarian home team seemed to be completely in control at this point, when Holstebro coach Patrick Westerholm sent Simon Gade in to replace Sebastian Frandsen in the Danish side’s goal.

This changed the game completely.

Through one magnificent save after the other, young Gade brought the visitors back in control. By limiting the defeat to 23:26, the Danish team celebrated their second finals berth – the first being in 2013, when they finished third in Nantes.

Lindholt’s thrilling birthday

Holstebro line player Niels Lindholt celebrated his 24th birthday in probably the best way he could dream of, as his team qualified for the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals with a two-goal aggregate win.

Successfully managing a huge workload in defence in particular, Lindholt contributed well to giving himself this welcome birthday present.

Porto finally broke the tie

After a completely level first leg between FC Porto Sofarma and Saint-Raphael Var Handball, which ended 30:30, the equality seemed to continue when the two teams met in Porto for the second leg on Saturday evening.

It was almost a sensation, as two goals were separating the teams at half-time when Porto were leading 17:15, and it did not take Saint-Raphael long to pull even again after the break. In the last 20 minutes of the match however, Porto finally broke away and took a relatively clear 34:30 win.

The victory sends Porto to the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals for the first time ever. In fact, it is the first time in history that a Portuguese team reached the EHF Cup Finals.

Third triumph for Andersson?

Porto’s AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals berth also means that Magnus Andersson has the chance to win the EHF Cup for a third time as coach.

The 52-year-old former playmaker for the Swedish national team and several top German and Swedish clubs won the competition with Frisch Auf Göppingen in 2016 and 2017.

Now, he has the chance to make it three – this time with EHF Cup Finals debutants Porto.

Will the German teams dominate again?

Leading by eight goals after winning the first leg 34:26 away against TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, Füchse Berlin finished the job as expected in the all-German tie. They won the second-leg clash in Max Schmeling Halle 30:28 and booked the ticket for their fifth EHF Cup Finals, thereby maintaining their chance to repeat their victory from last year.

Together with THW Kiel, Füchse form this season’s German representation. Alongside Porto, Kiel are debutants – but the EHF Cup is no new experience for the German club, of course. In fact, they won the competition three times in the past, but this will be their first EHF Cup Finals under the current format, which was introduced in 2012.

Not since 2014, when MOL-Pick Szeged won the competition, has a team outside Germany won the EHF Cup. An exciting question will be whether the German clubs’ dominance continues this year or if either Porto or Holstebro can take the title. 


TEXT: Peter Bruun / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM