«feb 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728123
45678910
«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

30.04.2019, 12:30
New EHF Cup trophy unveiled in Kiel
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS: New champions of the MEN'S EHF Cup will lift the brand new winners' trophy uveiled at the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals draw in Kiel

» »2018-19 Men's EHF Cup
»Final Tournament
»
 

New EHF Cup trophy unveiled in Kiel

On the fringes of the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 Draw the coveted winners’ trophy has been made public. Just moments before the semi-final pairings of the final tournament had been determined, Henrik La Cour, EHF Vice President Finance, together with the legend of the hosting club, THW Kiel, Klaus-Dieter Petersen, unveiled the brand new cup.

The trophy designed has been produced by the Austrian company Kerschbaumer trophies & more in cooperation with Austrian craft business and has been designed by Gabriele Rihtar from EHF Marketing.

The nickel-plated art piece has been made of bent and fully cast metal parts. It is 60 cm tall and weighs approximately 25 kilograms.

The winners’s trophy will be awarded to the new Men’s EHF Cup champions after the final on Saturday 18 May in the Sparkassen Arena. In addition, the season’s top scorer and the tournament’s MVP will be awarded and also the Fan Award will be presented following an online vote.

Four teams – THW Kiel, Füchse Berlin, TTH Holstebro and FC Porto Sofarma vie for the title at the seventh edition of the Men’s EHF Cup Finals. The first final tournament took place in Nantes in 2013 following the merge of the old EHF Cup and the Cup Winners’ Cup.


TEXT: EHF/br,jb
 
Share
CONTACT FORM