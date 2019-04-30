NEWS: New champions of the MEN'S EHF Cup will lift the brand new winners' trophy uveiled at the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals draw in Kiel

New EHF Cup trophy unveiled in Kiel

On the fringes of the AKQUINET EHF Cup Finals 2019 Draw the coveted winners’ trophy has been made public. Just moments before the semi-final pairings of the final tournament had been determined, Henrik La Cour, EHF Vice President Finance, together with the legend of the hosting club, THW Kiel, Klaus-Dieter Petersen, unveiled the brand new cup.

The trophy designed has been produced by the Austrian company Kerschbaumer trophies & more in cooperation with Austrian craft business and has been designed by Gabriele Rihtar from EHF Marketing.

The nickel-plated art piece has been made of bent and fully cast metal parts. It is 60 cm tall and weighs approximately 25 kilograms.

The winners’s trophy will be awarded to the new Men’s EHF Cup champions after the final on Saturday 18 May in the Sparkassen Arena. In addition, the season’s top scorer and the tournament’s MVP will be awarded and also the Fan Award will be presented following an online vote.

Four teams – THW Kiel, Füchse Berlin, TTH Holstebro and FC Porto Sofarma vie for the title at the seventh edition of the Men’s EHF Cup Finals. The first final tournament took place in Nantes in 2013 following the merge of the old EHF Cup and the Cup Winners’ Cup.

