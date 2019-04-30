DRAW REVIEW: AM Madeira Andebol SAD hosts the first leg of the final against CSM Bucuresti on the weekend of 11/12 May

Men’s Challenge Cup Final begins in Funchal

The finalists for the Men’s Challenge Cup were confirmed last weekend and following the draw at the EHF Office in Vienna on Tuesday morning, the two teams now know who will play at home in the first leg and who will host the decisive return leg.

A Portuguese team in the Challenge Cup final is not a new sight, but it will be a completely new experience for AM Madeira Andebol SAD.

They will have home advantage for the first leg on 11/12 May.

Romania was represented in the final last year, as AHC Potaissa Turda won the competition, and now CSM Bucuresti will hope to keep the trophy in Romania as they host the second leg at home on 18/19 May.

