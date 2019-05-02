«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

02.05.2019, 10:00
Barça to build on seven-goal lead against Nantes
«Go back »Print Version


QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: The 32:25 win in France last week have put the Spanish side firm-ly in the drivers’ seat for the decisive leg on home court on Saturday

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Men's CL
»Quarter Finals
»Barça Lassa
»HBC Nantes
»
 

Barça to build on seven-goal lead against Nantes

Barça Lassa have been determined all season to wipe out bad memories from last year, when they stumbled over eventual champions Montpellier HB in the Last 16.

The Spanish side have already gone one step further this time by reaching the quarter-final, and they are a strong favourite to take the next step as well: qualifying for the VELUX EHF FINAL4.

Barça won the first quarter-final leg away against HBC Nantes by seven goals. But the players and coach Xavi Pascual will be aware that last season’s finalists want to show a different performance when visiting Palau Blaugrana on Saturday.

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Barça Lassa (ESP) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)
Saturday 4 May, 19:30 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Barça won the first leg in Nantes 32:25, handing the French team their biggest CL defeat ever

  • in their domestic leagues, Barça won 32:30 in Leon while Nantes have not played since the first leg

  • Barça have not lost a CL home game since December 2015 (33:31 vs Kielce), and never by seven or more goals

  • Nantes’ Valero Rivera (77) and Kiril Lazarov (72) are approaching the 80-goal mark for the CL season

  • Rivera will return to Palau Blaugrana for the first time since leaving Barça in the summer of 2018

  • Nantes have won just one away game this CL season; and they won an away game by at least eight goals only twice, most recently in the Last 16 vs Brest last season (32:24)

  • the only previous visit from Nantes in Barcelona ended in a 31:25 victory for the home team, in the group phase last season


TEXT: Kevin Domas / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM