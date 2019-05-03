«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

03.05.2019, 09:30
Sanna Solberg: “Playing against my twin sister will be peculiar”
«Go back »Print Version


INTERVIEW: When Team Esbjerg and Siófok KC Hungary meet in the Women’s EHF Cup Final, it will be the first time twin sisters Sanna and Silje Solberg play against each other

» »2018-19 Women's EHF Cup
»Finals
»Match Results
»Team Esbjerg
»Sanna Charlotte Solberg
»
 

Sanna Solberg: “Playing against my twin sister will be peculiar”

When Team Esbjerg host Siófok KC Hungary for the first leg of the Women’s EHF Cup Final on Sunday afternoon, it will be the first time the Norwegian twin sisters Sanna and Silje Solberg have played against each other.

They 28-year-old twins have played plenty of matches in the same team, for Norway as well at a club level, but they have never been each other’s opponents. That is going to change these coming two weekends.

While Silje Solberg is goalkeeper for Siófok, her sister Sanna is playing left wing in Esbjerg.

“It will be peculiar to play against my sister. We are very close, but those two weekends, we will be opponents,” says Sanna Solberg. “It will be a bit strange, but I am also looking very much forward to it – to play against Silje as well as to the final itself.” 

Sanna Solberg can look forward to two additional final matches with her Danish teammates, apart from the EHF Cup Finals. 

In the Danish championship final too

On Wednesday evening, Team Esbjerg qualified for the Danish championship final through a 29:23 away win against defending champions Kobenhavn Handball in the second leg of the semi-final.

“That was a very important milestone for us, and of course, that win has given us even more self-confidence before the EHF Cup Finals. It is also a nice feeling that our remaining matches this season will entirely be finals,” says Sanna Solberg. 

“It gives us some calmness that our championship final berth is a fact before the EHF Cup finals. If we had lost, we would have had the third semi-final to think about. That is out of our heads now. Now, we can focus entirely on the matches against Siófok. 

Sanna Solberg is playing her second season with Esbjerg after transferring from Larvik in 2017, while her sister Silje is playing her first season for Siófok, whom she joined from Issy Paris Hand last summer.

The sisters started their career at the top level together at Norwegian league club Stabæk IF.

Chances are 50/50

While Siófok have made it to their first European final, Team Esbjerg were in the EHF Cup Final in 2014, when they lost over two matches against Russian club Lada.

This season, the team from the far west of Denmark have only lost one point throughout their EHF Cup campaign, but still, Sanna Solberg has huge respect for her sister and her teammates.

“I believe the chances over the two matches are 50/50. Siófok have a great team, and they have many players who have tried this before, so it will be difficult, no doubt.

“However, we also have a strong team, and of course I believe in our chance,” she says.

In their quarter-final tie against Russian side Kuban as well in the semi-final against fellow Danes Herning-Ikast Handbold, Team Esbjerg played the second leg at home, which many people see as an advantage. In the final however, it will be the other way around. 

Esbjerg have the home right in Blue Water Dokken this Sunday before travelling to Hungary next Saturday for the return match.

“It would obviously have been better if we had finished away, but we must simply take things as they come,” says Sanna Solberg. 

“I am sure that our home advantage in the first match can get us a good result before the away game, and even though it is always tough to play in Hungary, where there are always some very enthusiastic crowds, I am sure we are experienced enough to handle that too.”


TEXT: Peter Bruun / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM