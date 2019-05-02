«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

02.05.2019, 16:50
Gran Canaria hope to take the trophy from Poland
«Go back »Print Version


FINAL PREVIEW: One team is new to the Women’s Challenge Cup Final compared to last year, and the two countries represented are even the same as last season. Can Rocasa Gran Canaria avoid a second straight final loss to a Polish club?

» »2018-19 Women's Challenge Cup
»Finals
»Match Results
»Rocasa Gran Canaria
»SPR Pogon Szczecin
»
 

Gran Canaria hope to take the trophy from Poland 

Just like last season, the final of the Women’s Challenge Cup is a Polish-Spanish encounter, and one of the teams involved is even the same as the previous year.

Rocasa Gran Canaria are in the final for the second time in succession and for the third time in total. Just like 2017/18, they are facing Polish opposition in the two-leg final over the two coming weekends. 

Last season, Rocasa were defeated by MKS Perla Lublin in the final. This year, they are up against SPR Pogon Szczecin, who have the home right in the first leg on Sunday evening at 18:00 local time. 

Aiming to keep the trophy in Poland

Szczecin are not new to the Challenge Cup Final. The Polish club reached the same stage in 2015, but were not successful.

After Lublin won the competition last year, Szczecin are keen on keeping the trophy in the country.

“It would be great if the Challenge Cup trophy could stay in Poland. We will definitely do what we can to ensure this and to write history by winning the Challenge Cup, which we did not do in our last final matches,” says Szczecin coach Neven Hrupec.

“Rocasa Gran Canaria won the Challenge Cup once already, and we really respect their team, but I hope we will be the better team over two probably difficult matches. We are very motivated to win the Challenge Cup this year.”

Hoping to take back the title

Rocasa Gran Canaria won the Challenge Cup in 2016, but were defeated by Lublin last year. This time, the Spanish team are obviously keen on getting revenge against another Polish club.

“Our team is very motivated. Last season, we were one step from getting the trophy, and we do not want to miss another opportunity, although we know that we will be facing a good team with many really good players,” says Rocasa head coach Carlos Herrera.

“Of course, it is possible. They are the favourites, but we will fight 120 minutes and do everything we can to become the champions.

“That would be very important to the team, to the club and to all the people who have supported us during the season,” concludes the coach. 

The match is scheduled to be broadcast live on eftv.com.


TEXT: Peter Bruun / cg
 
Share
CONTACT FORM