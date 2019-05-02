FINAL PREVIEW: One team is new to the Women’s Challenge Cup Final compared to last year, and the two countries represented are even the same as last season. Can Rocasa Gran Canaria avoid a second straight final loss to a Polish club?

Gran Canaria hope to take the trophy from Poland

Just like last season, the final of the Women’s Challenge Cup is a Polish-Spanish encounter, and one of the teams involved is even the same as the previous year.

Rocasa Gran Canaria are in the final for the second time in succession and for the third time in total. Just like 2017/18, they are facing Polish opposition in the two-leg final over the two coming weekends.

Last season, Rocasa were defeated by MKS Perla Lublin in the final. This year, they are up against SPR Pogon Szczecin, who have the home right in the first leg on Sunday evening at 18:00 local time.

Aiming to keep the trophy in Poland

Szczecin are not new to the Challenge Cup Final. The Polish club reached the same stage in 2015, but were not successful.

After Lublin won the competition last year, Szczecin are keen on keeping the trophy in the country.

“It would be great if the Challenge Cup trophy could stay in Poland. We will definitely do what we can to ensure this and to write history by winning the Challenge Cup, which we did not do in our last final matches,” says Szczecin coach Neven Hrupec.

“Rocasa Gran Canaria won the Challenge Cup once already, and we really respect their team, but I hope we will be the better team over two probably difficult matches. We are very motivated to win the Challenge Cup this year.”

Hoping to take back the title

Rocasa Gran Canaria won the Challenge Cup in 2016, but were defeated by Lublin last year. This time, the Spanish team are obviously keen on getting revenge against another Polish club.

“Our team is very motivated. Last season, we were one step from getting the trophy, and we do not want to miss another opportunity, although we know that we will be facing a good team with many really good players,” says Rocasa head coach Carlos Herrera.

“Of course, it is possible. They are the favourites, but we will fight 120 minutes and do everything we can to become the champions.

“That would be very important to the team, to the club and to all the people who have supported us during the season,” concludes the coach.

The match is scheduled to be broadcast live on eftv.com.

