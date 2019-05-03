«mar 2019»
03.05.2019, 11:00
Mission impossible for Szeged?
QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: It will need a superhuman effort from Szeged to cancel Vardar’s eight-goal advantage from the first leg, when the Macedonian side steamrolled to a 31:23 win

Mission impossible for Szeged?

Few would have expected an eight-goal win in the first leg for HC Vardar, but the Macedonian powerhouse played like a team that had something to prove in what could be their last competitive season in the VELUX EHF Champions League.

Vardar had a flawless second half and travel to Szeged with room for maneuver, despite the injury woes that forced centre back Igor Karacic to play large stints in the left back position during the first leg.

Szeged have not lost on their home court for the past 10 games, but only won five matches by eight or more goals in the past four seasons, including a 33:24 victory against Celje Lasko in the group phase earlier this season.

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG
MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs HC Vardar (MKD)
Sunday 5 May, 19:00 local time, live on ehfTV.com
First-leg result: 23:31

  • The 31:23 loss against Vardar was Szeged’s worst in the European competition in their past 50 matches. Their last eight-goal defeat came in the quarter-finals of the 2014/15 season, against Kiel, 31:23

  • Vardar have never thrown away an eight-goal advantage in the knockout phase of a European competition

  • Szeged are on a 10-game unbeaten run on their home court, with their last loss coming in the 2017/18 group phase, 24:25, against Orlen Wisla Plock

  • Vardar could clinch their third VELUX EHF FINAL 4 berth in a row, while Szeged have never progressed to Cologne

  • The Macedonian side lost two away games this season: 31:27 against Kielce and 34:26 against Barça Lassa


TEXT: Adrian Costeiu / cg
 
