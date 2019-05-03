2018-19 Men's Champions League

03.05.2019, 11:40

PSG must write history to qualify for VELUX EHF FINAL4 « Go back » Print Version



QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: After losing by 10 last week in Kielce, PSG face a huge task in the home-leg quarter-final

» EHF CL Channel More information on » 2018-19 Men's CL

» Quarter Finals

» Match Results

» Paris Saint-Germain HB

» PGE Vive Kielce

Read more » QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: After losing by 10 last week in Kielce, PSG face a huge task in the home-leg quarter-final Tweet

PSG must write history to qualify for VELUX EHF FINAL4 In their home arena last weekend, PGE Vive Kielce played a game they might never have dreamt of. A magnificent show between the posts from Vladimir Cupara helped the Polish side take a 10-goal advantage against Paris Saint-Germain HB – a team that had previously only suffered one defeat in this season of the Champions League. Now, Kielce face the task of keeping their advantage intact, or at least some of it. Only three times in the history of the competition have teams made up such goal a difference – but in Coubertin arena, where all the best squads in Europe have stumbled since 2014, nothing seems impossible. QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs PGE Vive Kielce (POL)

Sunday 5 May, 17:00 local time, live on ehftv.com Kielce won the first leg at home 34:24. This is only the fifth time since 2010 and the implementation of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 that a team has built such an advantage after the first leg

Out of these five occasions, only once did the defeated team in the first leg make up for their initial loss: Füchse Berlin in 2012

Only three times in the entire history of the Champions League has such a deficit been turned around

PSG have not lost a home game in the VELUX EHF Champions League since November 2014

Over the course of the last six seasons, PSG won eight home Champions League games by 10 goals or more. The last victory of such a margin dates to 2018: a group phase win against Skjern Handbold, 38:28

This season, Kielce have an away record of three wins, one draw and four defeats

Since 2009, Kielce have only lost a Champions League match by 10 goals once: in 2015 against Vardar away in Skopje (34:24)

TEXT: Kevin Domas / cg



Share Tweet TEXT: