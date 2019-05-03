FINAL PREVIEW: The Danish side have the home advantage in the first leg of the Women’s EHF Cup Final on Sunday

Esbjerg and Siófok start trophy hunt in Denmark

The Women’s EHF Cup 2018/19 season has been dominated by Danish teams: four of them featured in the quarter-final, and three made it to the semi-final.

However, only Team Esbjerg reached the final, and in the decisive matches they will face the powerful Hungarian side of Siófok KC, which have not been hiding their ambitions to win the trophy.

FINAL, FIRST LEG

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)

Sunday 5 May, 15:00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

Esbjerg played in the Women’s EHF Cup final in 2014, but lost to Lada Togliatti

Siófok play their first European Cup final in their just fourth European season

Esbjerg are on an eight-game winning run in the tournament

Siófok was on a 10-match winning streak before losing to Viborg in the second leg of the semi-final

Esbjerg beat fellow Danish side Herning-Ikast in the semi-final, and the same teams will also contest the Danish league final this month

Siófok’s Andrea Kobetic is the competition’s second best scorer with 63 goals; Esbjerg’s Estavana Polman is sixth with 52 goals

