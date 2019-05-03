«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

03.05.2019, 14:00
Esbjerg and Siófok start trophy hunt in Denmark
«Go back »Print Version


FINAL PREVIEW: The Danish side have the home advantage in the first leg of the Women’s EHF Cup Final on Sunday

» »2018-19 Women's EHF Cup
»Finals
»Siófok KC Hungary
»Team Esbjerg
»
 

Esbjerg and Siófok start trophy hunt in Denmark

The Women’s EHF Cup 2018/19 season has been dominated by Danish teams: four of them featured in the quarter-final, and three made it to the semi-final.

However, only Team Esbjerg reached the final, and in the decisive matches they will face the powerful Hungarian side of Siófok KC, which have not been hiding their ambitions to win the trophy.

FINAL, FIRST LEG

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN)
Sunday 5 May, 15:00 hrs local time, live on ehfTV.com

  • Esbjerg played in the Women’s EHF Cup final in 2014, but lost to Lada Togliatti

  • Siófok play their first European Cup final in their just fourth European season

  • Esbjerg are on an eight-game winning run in the tournament

  • Siófok was on a 10-match winning streak before losing to Viborg in the second leg of the semi-final

  • Esbjerg beat fellow Danish side Herning-Ikast in the semi-final, and the same teams will also contest the Danish league final this month

  • Siófok’s Andrea Kobetic is the competition’s second best scorer with 63 goals; Esbjerg’s Estavana Polman is sixth with 52 goals


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM