NEWS: The Romanian goalkeeper supports the 6-9 June finals tournament of the European Beach Handball Tour 2019 in her home country

Yuliya Dumanska brand ambassador of ebt Finals 2019 in Baia Mare

As Baia Mare will be hosting the European Beach Handball Tour Finals for the first time next month, Romanian organisers have presented a well-known name in the international handball world to represent the event.

Yuliya Dumanska has become the brand ambassador of the ebt Finals 2019. The goalkeeper of SCM Ramnicu Valcea and the Romanian national team will support the event, which takes place from 6 to 9 June.

Beach handball is becoming more and more popular every day

“Beach handball is becoming more and more popular every day in Romania, and it is a great pleasure for me to promote it for both sportsmen and handball lovers,” Dumanska says on the event’s website. “I am sure we will enjoy together a royal handball show on the sand in the Old Town Square.”

Still only 22, Dumanska has already enjoyed several highlights in her career, including winning the Women's EHF Cup with SCM Craiova while being named best goalkeeper in Romania in 2017/18, winning the Romanian Supercup by upsetting CSM Bucuresti in 2018/19, and reaching fourth place with the Romanian national team at the EHF EURO 2018 in France.

The ebt Finals 2019 on 6-9 June will bring together 28 teams - 14 in the men’s and 14 in the women’s competition. More information on the event and the participating teams can be found here.

