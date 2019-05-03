«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

03.05.2019, 18:00
Cebula: “We were out of form but now we will show our best”
«Go back »Print Version


INTERVIEW: Szczecin are back in the Women’s Challenge Cup Final after four years - and this time the Polish side want to win the trophy, says the team’s top scorer, centre back Agata Cebula

» »2018-19 Women's Challenge Cup
»Finals
»SPR Pogon Szczecin
»Agata Cebula
»
 

Cebula: “We were out of form but now we will show our best”

It will be a special occasion for both teams when SPR Pogon Szczecin and Rocasa Gran Canaria meet for the first leg of the Women’s Challenge Cup Final on Sunday at 18:00 CET (live on ehfTV.com).

While Rocasa also played the final last year - and lost to another Polish side, MKS Perla Lublin - Szczecin are returning to the final four years after their defeat to Union Mios Biganos-Begles. The French side won both legs (21:20 in Poland, 28:24 in France) to lift the trophy.

Szczecin centre back Agata Cebula was also part of the team that lost that 2014/15 final. This time, the team’s top scorer (36 goals) has high hopes of a better outcome.

europeancup.eurohandball.com: What do you remember from 2015 and the Challenge Cup Final lost against Mios?

Agata Cebula: We were very excited to play that first big final in the history of the SPR Pogon Szczecin team. The home game was really tough and tight. It was nearly a draw but in France things went worse than we expected, especially in the last minutes. But this overall experience and the memories are still positive. We were proud to reach the Challenge Cup Final in a difficult season for us.

europeancup.eurohandball.com: How about communication? Your team has five foreign players, mainly from Balkan countries, and two coaches from Croatia.

Agata Cebula: Initially we were a bit sceptic about it but now we got used to this new environment. The common language we use is English. Everyone in the team has at least a communicative knowledge that is more than enough to understand each another. Most of the players and coaches from Croatia, Montenegro or Serbia understand Polish but they generally don’t speak it.

europeancup.eurohandball.com: Have you watched last season’s final games between Rocasa and Lublin? You have some friends in Lublin, did they give you any tips how to beat the Spanish team?

Agata Cebula: We played against Lublin last Wednesday but there was no time to speak about Rocasa with the opponents. Maybe I will call my friends Kinga Achruk or Malgorzata Stasiak, who may give me some tips. But we have watched more than 90 minutes of Rocasa matches this season and I have also seen that Challenge Cup Final against MKS last May to analyse their strengths and weaknesses.

europeancup.eurohandball.com: Szczecin cannot win the Polish league anymore but you recently beat the two best teams. Has Wednesday’s win after penalties over Lublin given you some extra energy for the final against Rocasa?

Agata Cebula: Sure, especially after two bad weeks we had in the Polish championship with defeats to Start Elblag and KPR Kobierzyce. We were a bit out of form, I guess, but now I hope that in the following matches we will show our best. The victory against Lublin is always a very positive energy injection.

europeancup.eurohandball.com: After their defeat in the 2016 semi-final against Rocasa, the coach of Start Elblag said that some of his players were just frightened by the legendary Silvia Navarro between the posts. Have you studied her a bit more than usually?

Agata Cebula: Of course every single handball player must know and appreciate Silvia Navarro but I wouldn’t like to make her bigger than she really is. We are analysing her movements, the way she tries to stop the shots within her range. She is also great in starting fast attacks but there are no unbeatable goalkeepers, trust me.

europeancup.eurohandball.com: Szczecin do not regularly play in the big Netto Arena but are used to a much smaller and older venue. How do you feel playing in such a big ‘airport,’ as we say it in Polish?

Agata Cebula: I don’t think it may be a problem. Sure, if the players could choose, we would prefer to play in our tiny hall on Twardowskiego street, but it is not suitable for a big final in the European Cup. We had some games this season in the Netto Arena and we also used this venue before, so after two trainings on Friday and Saturday we should get used to it. I hope the fans will create a great atmosphere and will support us in Sunday’s game.


TEXT: Michal Pomorski / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM