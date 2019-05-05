«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

05.05.2019, 18:20
Esbjerg salvage home draw against Siófok
«Go back »Print Version


FINAL, FIRST LEG REVIEW: Kristina Liscevic’s penalty shot in the last second helped Esbjerg to snatch a home draw against Siófok in the first leg of the Women’s EHF Cup Final

» »2018-19 Women's EHF Cup
»Finals
»Match Results
»Siófok KC Hungary
»Team Esbjerg
»
 

Esbjerg salvage home draw against Siófok

Nothing is yet clear about who will be the 2018/19 Women’s EHF Cup champions following a 21:21 draw between Team Esbjerg and Siófok KC Hungary in the first leg of the final in Esbjerg, Denmark.

While this result may seem favourable for the side from Hungary ahead of their home match on 11 May, Esbjerg ended the first match the happier after they came back from being four goals behind in the second half.

  • Esbjerg ended their eight-match winning run in the competition
  • Siófok were unable to score any goals after the 53th minute
  • First meeting as opponents between twin Norwegian internationals Sanna and Silje Solberg
  • Sanna Solberg was Esbjerg’s top scorer with six goals, while competition top-scorer Andrea Kobetic netted six times for the visitors

FINAL, FIRST LEG

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Siófok KC Hungary (HUN) 21:21 (12:10)

Looking to put to bed memories of the 2013-14 Women’s EHF Cup Final loss to Lada Togliatti, home side Team Esbjerg entered the first leg of the 2018-19 final with confidence to lead 6:2 at the Blue Water Dokken after 11 minutes.

Gradually Siófok woke up and eventually grabbed the initiative as the Hungarian team drew level at 10:10 in the 27th minute, but Esbjerg dominated the end of the first half and were up by two (12:10) at the break.

Esbjerg’s left wing Sanna Solberg had no mercy for her twin sister Silje, Siófok’s goalkeeper, scoring six goals from her first six attempts in the opening period and early in the second half, her side pulled ahead 15:12 but from that score in the 36th minute until the 50th minute they could only score once as Siófok turned the tables, to take a 20:16 lead after an 8:1 scoring run with Silje Solberg’s taking her chance to shine, stopping the home team’s attack as part of Siófok’s improved defence.

Down the other end, Andrea Kobetic’s impact in attack appeared to put the visitors on the road to the victory, but they could not keep it up, tiring and slowing down late in the game as they then stopped scoring – registering their final strike of the match in the 53rd minute as Esbjerg did their best to catch up in the remaining moments.

The Hungarian side were caught – just in time as in final minute, the visitors hit the post, and in the return attack, Esbjerg earned a penalty shot and as the final buzzer went, Kristina Liscevic coolly converted to set-up a mouth-watering second leg next week as Siófok aim to grab their first European trophy in just their fourth European season.

“Siófok played a great game,” said Esbjerg coach Jesper Jensen after the match. “If we had been behind by four after today it would not be realistic to win the final - today we lost the goalkeeping duel, but we have players who can do better.”

“You forget that it is your sister you’re playing against,” said Silje Solberg after the game. “It was not her, but Esbjerg we played against, Otherwise it would have taking too much focus [away from the game]. I am happy with the result, but Esbjerg are strong. I hope we can be even stronger in Siófok.”

Photo: SiófokKC.hu


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev/amc
 
Share
CONTACT FORM