06.05.2019, 12:00
Cologne welcomes VELUX EHF FINAL4 draw for the 10th time
DRAW PREVIEW: The culmination of the club handball season is approaching and the handball world is ready to find out the semi-final pairings of the 10th anniversary edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4

Cologne welcomes VELUX EHF FINAL4 draw for the 10th time

After 196 matches were played in the 2018/19 season of the VELUX EHF Champions League, four teams have earned their place at the showcase event of the handball season and will compete for the trophy at the 10th edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 on 1 and 2 June in the LANXESS arena in Cologne.

Barça Lassa, Telekom Veszprém HC, HC Vardar and PGE Vive Kielce will learn their semi-final opponents at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 draw event which will be held on 7 May 2019, starting at 12:00 at the Flora Cologne.

The live streaming of the draw event will be available worldwide on ehfTV.com as well as on the EHF Champions League Facebook channel with live tweets on @ehfcl and behind the scenes content on Instagram.

One player from each qualified teams will be following the draw via Skype and give their first impressions of the semi-final pairings.

New technology innovations to be presented at the draw

The draw will also see the launch of new technology developments which are going to be used at the anniversary event in Cologne. The iBall is making its return to Cologne, but this time with yet another new technical addition – players tracking. Each player will be suited with a tracking chip which will be integrated in the jerseys and together with the iBall it will offer more insights into the game than ever before.

The official event app has been relaunched with a fresh design and new features. For the first time, the official event app will offer all fans the possibility to vote for their All-star Team of the season.

In addition to the technology, an exciting kids detective novel will have its premiere at the draw. For the first time, EHF Marketing prepared a kids book in German language which will be available for purchase online and in the LANXESS arena during the event.

Third edition of the European Handball Talks

Cologne’s Palais Flora will once be a place where the European Handball Federation and EHF Marketing will European Handball Talks, the sport business event which hosts professionals from the fields of sports, marketing and media and offers a good networking platform.

The topics of this year’s European Handball Talks will cover the importance of brand management and community building in the digital age. Special focus will be on the professionalization in handball where international experts and stakeholder representatives will present their ideas for the future of handball.

Media can register here: http://www.ehfFINAL4.com/EHT2019

The official event merchandise available

The official VELUX EHF FINAL4 merchandise, presented by Salming, the official outfitter of the VELUX EHF Champions League, will also be showcased at the draw.

The collection consists of two different women’s t-shirts, a women’s hood, two different t-shirts for men, a men’s hood and some accessories. The merchandise will be available at merch.ehfcl.com as well as at the LANXESS arena in Cologne on 1 and 2 June 2019.

Accreditations for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019

Media representatives can still submit their accreditation requests for the highlight event of the season.

Written and online media, photographers, TV and radio representatives can submit their request for accreditation via the online form: http://accreditation.ehf.eu/

Deadline for submitting the accreditation request is 10 May 2019.

All information about the draw and the VELUX EHF FINAL4 can be found on www.ehfCL.com and www.ehfFINAL4.com.


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
