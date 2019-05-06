Official Statements

06.05.2019, 16:01

Court of Handball suspends Chen Pomeranz for two matches « Go back » Print Version



OFFICIAL STATEMENT: A decision in case of a direct red card for Chen Pomeranz in the EHF EURO 2020 Qulifiers match Israel versus Kosovo on 14 April 2019 has been released

» Official Statements Channel Read more » OFFICIAL STATEMENT: A decision in case of a direct red card for Chen Pomeranz in the EHF EURO 2020 Qulifiers match Israel versus Kosovo on 14 April 2019 has been released Tweet

Court of Handball suspends Chen Pomeranz for two matches The Court of Handball has decided to suspend the Israeli player n°77, Chen Pomeranz, for two national team matches following his direct disqualification from the 4th Round of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifers match against Kosovo, played on 14 April 2019.



While in a defensive position, the player hit his opponent in the face with both arms. The Court found in substance that the motion was “intentional, malicious and unrelated to any acceptable and usual defensive action in handball which subsequently endangered the opponent’s physical integrity”.



The player is therefore not entitled to play the next matches of the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers, i.e. Israel (ISR) vs. Germany (GER) on 12 June 2019 and Poland (POL) vs. Israel (ISR) on 16 June 2019.



An appeal may be filed within 7 days but shall not have any suspensive effect.

TEXT: EHF/jb



Share Tweet TEXT: