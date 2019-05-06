«mar 2019»
06.05.2019, 17:00
EHF awards ‘female coach of the season’ at DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4
NEWS: The EHF, upon initiative of the Women’s Handball Board, will award the best female coach of the 2018/19 season on the second day of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 in Budapest

» »2018-19 Women's CL
»FINAL4
»
 

EHF awards ‘female coach of the season’ at DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4

The EHF’s Women’s Handball Board has shortlisted five candidates to become the 2018/19 ‘female coach of the season’.

The eventual winner will be announced at half-time in the final at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 in Budapest on Sunday, 12 May.

Currently on the shortlist are the following five coaches

  • Carmen Andreea Amariei, 9th place with Romania at the Women’s 18 World Championship 2018 
  • Beata Bohus, winner of the silver medal with Hungary at the Women’s 18 World Championship 2018
  • Vigdis Holmeset, winner of the silver medal with Norway at the Women’s 20 World Championship 2018
  • Ljubov Sidoricheva, winner of the gold medal with Russia at the Women’s 18 World Championship 2018
  • Helle Thomsen, winner of the bronze medal with Netherlands at the Women’s EHF EURO 2018

The winner will receive a voucher that sees all fees and accommodation paid for the participation in the next edition of the EHF Master Coach Course.

Awarding the best female coach of the 2018/19 season is part of the WHB’s ongoing ‘women’s handball role models’ campaign which was launched last year.

The campaign aims to raise the image and popularity of women’s handball, empower and promote female leadership and inspire young players for top level handball as well as prepare them for the post-career era.

The DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019 in Budapest forms the final weekend of the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League 2018/19. On 11 and 12 May, title holders Győri Audi ETO KC, Vipers Kristiansand, Rostov-Don and Metz Handball will fight for the most coveted trophy in European women’s club handball.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
