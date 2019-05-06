OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The European Handball Federation will look into events which occurred at the end of VELUX EHF Champions League Quarter-final match between MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) and HC Vardar (MKD)

EHF to look into MOL-Pick Szeged versus Vardar match

In the decisive second leg quarter-final match of the VELUX EHF Champions League MOL-Pick Szeged won against HC Vardar 29:25 (17:9). Club from Skopje proceeded to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 by winning 56:52 on aggregate.

At 59:35 the match was interrupted for a few minutes and the European Handball Federation is currently collecting all available reports on the events that occurred on the court at that moment.

After evaluating all reports, the EHF will decide on further proceedings.

