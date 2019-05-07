2018-19 Men's Champions League

NEWS: On the fringes of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019 draw in Cologne, the new developments for the celebratory 10th anniversary event have been presented

New developments for the 10th VELUX EHF FINAL4 The VELUX EHF FINAL4 is constantly developing and with each new edition it offers more interesting insights into the game. Everyone attending the showcase event of the VELUX EHF Champions League season enjoys the weekend-long action in Cologne and fans watching from home can also enjoy many new features.



This year, the event will make a step forward with match data collection, will offer a new merchandise collection and will for the third time gather sports, media and marketing professionals at the sports business event.



Players tracking joins iBall in the next step of match data collection



The first new exciting features that were presented at the draw are the return of the iBall and the premiere of the players tracking technology. These two innovations will raise the match data collection to new heights at the pinnacle event of the men’s club handball season.



Together with partner KINEXON, a large amount of match and players data will be collected during the four matches of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne. Roughly 14 anchors will be placed in the LANXESS arena with one sensor worn by each player. The sensors will be integrated into the players’ jersey.



The players tracking technology and the iBall, which was successfully launched at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2018, will together offer a second-screen service for the spectators in the arena but also to the fans watching at home. Fans and spectators will see a selected part of the data on TV, on the cube in the hall, on social media and in the dedicated area of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 App.



New layout and features in the VELUX EHF FINAL4 App



The revamped VELUX EHF FINAL4 App is available now for Android and iOS devices. Developed with Switzerland-based company Fanpictor, the app has a fresh look and offers new features for the celebratory 10th edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4.



One of the most exciting features is the All-star Team voting which is exclusive to the app. In addition, the app will offer a plethora of match data as the data from iBall and players tracking will be available through the app together with the match statistics.



The app also provides all VELUX EHF FINAL4-related information as well as fan-engagement opportunities. In the build-up and during the event, fans will have the chance to win special prizes through the Contest tab. All they need to do is keep an eye on the app and wait for the push notifications.



The Score to take central stage at the LANXESS arena



Ahead of the final match and again just before the award ceremony on 2 June, US duo The Score will warm up a capacity of almost 20,000 spectators at the LANXESS arena.



In the lead-up to the final match, Eddie Anthony and Edan Dover will perform their hit ‘Legend’, which has more than 23 million views on YouTube. The American band will ignite the atmosphere before the award ceremony with their energetic song ‘Born For This’.



The Outfit of Champions – Get it now!



The new merchandising range for the milestone edition of the event was presented at the draw. The collection developed together with the official outfitter of the VELUX EHF Champions League, Salming, is available online at merch.ehfcl.com as well as at the event itself on 1/2 June 2019 and the Opening Party at the LANXESS arena on Friday, 31 May.



The collection consists of two different women’s t-shirts, a women’s hood, two different t-shirts for men, a men’s hood and some accessories. On top, a limited edition of the t-shirts with the logos of the 4 participating clubs printed on the back will be on sale on-site.



The official SELECT match ball was also presented at the draw. The new redesigned ball will have its premier during the VELUX EHF FINAL4 and will also be the official match ball of the VELUX EHF Champions League season 2019/20.



Premiere of the first kids detective novel



One of the new additions for the 10th edition of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 which was presented at the draw is the kids detective novel ‘The Handball-Detectives: Alarm at the Arena’ (“Die Handball-Detektive: Alarm in der Arena”) by Julie Larsson.



Henry, piano student and proud ferret owner will take the readers through an exciting adventure as he tries to catch a pickpocket who stole his backpack with a group of friends. Their investigation will take them to the LANXESS arena during the pinnacle event of the men’s club handball season where something even bigger is about to happen.



The book is written in German and can be ordered online. The novel will also be available in the LANXESS arena during the event for the price of 9,95€.



European Handball Talks – the business event of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019



After two successful editions, the European Handball Federation and EHF Marketing are hosting the European Handball Talks in Cologne’s Palais Flora again in 2019. Taking place one day before the VELUX EHF FINAL4, the European Handball Talks will again be a place to be for the professionals from the fields of sports, marketing and media.



This year, the focus will be on the importance of brand management and community building in the digital age. In addition, the handball environment will be examined; taking into consideration the impact of professionalisation on the game at all levels, both on and off the court. International experts and stakeholder representatives will present their ideas for the future of handball.



For more information and the registration please visit http://www.ehfFINAL4.com/EHT2019

