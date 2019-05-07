Court of Handball fines RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko

The Court of Handball has decided to impose a €2.000 fine on the club RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko following the organisation of the 13th Round of the Group Phase match of the VELUX EHF Champions League.



The Court found that the club failed to provide adequate cooperation and support (e.g. room preparation, human resources) to the EHF Anti-Doping Unit, which contravenes to the VELUX EHF Champions League Regulations and the EHF Regulations for Anti-Doping.



An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within 7 days.

TEXT: