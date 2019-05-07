«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

07.05.2019, 15:50
Waade: “We have nothing to lose in Budapest”
«Go back »Print Version


FEATURE: The Vipers right back is looking forward to playing at her first DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4, and she feels her team can play without pressure in Budapest

» »2018-19 Women's CL
»FINAL4
»Vipers Kristiansand
»Silje Katrine Waade
»
 

Waade: “We have nothing to lose in Budapest”

“I will probably have to say that we are underdogs in our semi-final against Györ.”

Vipers Kristiansand’s Silje Waade has a realistic and relaxed approach to her and her team’s debut at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4. The Norwegian side will meet defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC in the first semi-final on Saturday (live on ehfTV.com from 15:15 CET).

“We have nothing to lose in a match like that and I hope we will be able to just play our own game,” says the 25-year-old right back, who admits that the chance to play the Women’s EHF Champions League was a main reason to join Vipers from league rivals Byasen before this season.

“Playing the Champions League was something I had not tried before, and it felt like a natural next step in my career. After eight years in the Byasen shirt, I was so ready to try something new,” says Waade. “I found the offer from Vipers was very attractive, and I also found they had an exciting and promising team.”

A very high level at training

The 29-time Norwegian international sees several reasons for Vipers’ success this season, which has taken them to their first EHF FINAL4.

“We have a very high level at training, where everyone is being challenged at every session, and we have numerous players who hold a very high level. We have a good mix of experienced and younger players, and this gives a good harmony in the group,” she says.

For Waade, partnering with Linn Sulland on the right back position has helped her development as a player.

“Linn has some extreme skills in her attacking play, from which I have learned a lot,” she says. “Another factor is that we have a very dedicated group of players who work hard at training every day, and who are eager to develop. Moreover, we have been able to keep our squad nearly free of injury. This has enabled us to rotate our team.”

Finally, the role of head coach Ole Gustav Gjekstad cannot be underestimated.

“He has been good at making us believe in the chance to reach the EHF FINAL4 and to teach us what it takes to get that far, thanks to his experience from being part of all this before,” Waade says. “I also think that we have taken some steps in terms of being better at holding on to our top level for longer periods of time, than we were back in autumn.”

"Going for the win"

As a young girl, Waade was practicing athletics, and it was not exactly in the cards that handball was going to be her career.

“I was practicing athletics until I was 15 years old,” she recalls. “Then, I had to choose between athletics and handball. I think my past as an athlete has given me good motoric skills, basic strength and a good condition to develop physically and to develop new handball skills.”

There is no doubt that she will need those skills at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in the Papp Laszlo Arena of Budapest this weekend, an event she is very much looking forward to.

“Playing the (EHF) FINAL4 means a lot to me personally. It also proves that Vipers are keeping a high level, and we do things right in the way we work at training,” she says. “Beyond any doubt, the (EHF) FINAL4 is the greatest you can achieve in club handball.”

The semi-final against Györ will be third time in a few months’ time that both teams meet, after the Hungarian champions won both matches in the main round: 33:29 in Hungary and 33:26 in Norway.

“I realise that we are underdogs in the semi-final against Györ, but I actually think that our team feels well in the role as underdogs,” Waade says. “I believe that we should approach that semi-final in the same way as we approach any other match: going for the win!”


TEXT: Peter Bruun / ew
 
Share
CONTACT FORM