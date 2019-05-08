«mar 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
25262728123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«apr 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293012345
6789101112
«may 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
293012345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«jun 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«jul 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«aug 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«sep 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
«oct 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
30123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«nov 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«dec 2019»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«jan 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«feb 2020»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728291
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaNorth MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»
EHF Reporting Platform»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

08.05.2019, 11:00
Szerencsejáték Zrt joins sponsor ranks at DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4
«Go back »Print Version


MEDIA RELEASE: The premium event of the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League, the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4, welcomes a new premium sponsor

»EHF CL Channel »2018-19 Women's CL
»FINAL4
»
 

Szerencsejáték Zrt joins sponsor ranks at DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4

Hungarian sports betting company, Szerencsejáték Zrt joins the illustrious ranks of this year’s event sponsors and will use the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 to promote one of its most developed sports betting products, TIPPMIX PRO.

Szerencsejáték Zrt will be the event’s premium sponsor and will receive visibility through LED advertising, floor stickers and cube spots. Furthermore, the company will use activation tools such as a half-time game and fans can visit Szerencsejáték’s stand at the Handball Festival, which takes place outside Papp László Budapest Sportaréna from Friday to Sunday, 10 to 12 May.

“We welcome Szerencsejáték Zrt on board at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4. Together with the presence of our new title sponsor, the Delo Group, this underlines the growing popularity of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 for sponsors and brands,” said David Szlezak, managing director of EHF Marketing. “We are certain that the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 will be a successful platform for Szerencsejáték Zrt for activation and to reach out to the enthusiastic handball fans.”

“The strategic goals of Szerencsejáték Zrt include the support of spectator sports in Hungary; this is why we are working together with the five largest Hungarian sport associations, handball, football, basketball, water polo and ice hockey). The DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 is the most significant event in European women’s club handballIt is an excellent opportunity for Szerencsejáték Zrt for popularising its sports betting services among the fans of handball” - said Gábor Czepek, CEO of Szerencsejáték Zrt.

“Szerencsejáték Zrt is a long-term partner of the Hungarian Handball Federation, and the EHF FINAL4 has been enriched with this sponsorship,” said Gabriella Horváth, HHF Secretary General. “The DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 is the joint premium event of the European Handball Federation, EHF Marketing and the Hungarian Handball Federation, and is one of the most popular team sport events in Europe.”

“We are very proud that these days already have a special importance in our country. With our cooperation with Szerencsejáték Zrt, we do our best to develop the event and we are looking forward to welcoming all fans and supporters for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 and for Friday’s Opening Party,” said Horváth.

About Szerencsejáték Zrt.

Szerencsejáték Zrt. is a Hungarian sports betting company, with the aim of constantly improving its products based on market trends and the bettors’ needs. One of the most popular developments in recent years has been live betting, which allows fans to place bets both through traditional sales channels and via an online platform even when the event is already in progress. Women’s handball and especially the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League are one of the the strongest fields of interest for Szerencsejáték Zrt. More info on www.szerencsejatek.hu.

About DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4

This year will mark the sixth time that the final weekend of the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League takes place in the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna. More than 12,500 spectators will be present when Europe’s four best teams fight for the coveted trophy. In Saturday’s, 11 May, semi-finals, Vipers Kristiansand from Norway meet holders Győri Audi ETO KC (15:15 hrs), while French powerhouse Metz Handball face with the Russian champion Rostov-Don (18:00). The match for third place and the final are played on Sunday, 12 May.


TEXT: EHF/jb
 
Share
CONTACT FORM