Szerencsejáték Zrt joins sponsor ranks at DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4

Hungarian sports betting company, Szerencsejáték Zrt joins the illustrious ranks of this year’s event sponsors and will use the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 to promote one of its most developed sports betting products, TIPPMIX PRO.



Szerencsejáték Zrt will be the event’s premium sponsor and will receive visibility through LED advertising, floor stickers and cube spots. Furthermore, the company will use activation tools such as a half-time game and fans can visit Szerencsejáték’s stand at the Handball Festival, which takes place outside Papp László Budapest Sportaréna from Friday to Sunday, 10 to 12 May.



“We welcome Szerencsejáték Zrt on board at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4. Together with the presence of our new title sponsor, the Delo Group, this underlines the growing popularity of the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 for sponsors and brands,” said David Szlezak, managing director of EHF Marketing. “We are certain that the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 will be a successful platform for Szerencsejáték Zrt for activation and to reach out to the enthusiastic handball fans.”



“The strategic goals of Szerencsejáték Zrt include the support of spectator sports in Hungary; this is why we are working together with the five largest Hungarian sport associations, handball, football, basketball, water polo and ice hockey). The DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 is the most significant event in European women’s club handballIt is an excellent opportunity for Szerencsejáték Zrt for popularising its sports betting services among the fans of handball” - said Gábor Czepek, CEO of Szerencsejáték Zrt.



“Szerencsejáték Zrt is a long-term partner of the Hungarian Handball Federation, and the EHF FINAL4 has been enriched with this sponsorship,” said Gabriella Horváth, HHF Secretary General. “The DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 is the joint premium event of the European Handball Federation, EHF Marketing and the Hungarian Handball Federation, and is one of the most popular team sport events in Europe.”



“We are very proud that these days already have a special importance in our country. With our cooperation with Szerencsejáték Zrt, we do our best to develop the event and we are looking forward to welcoming all fans and supporters for the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 and for Friday’s Opening Party,” said Horváth.



About Szerencsejáték Zrt.

Szerencsejáték Zrt. is a Hungarian sports betting company, with the aim of constantly improving its products based on market trends and the bettors’ needs. One of the most popular developments in recent years has been live betting, which allows fans to place bets both through traditional sales channels and via an online platform even when the event is already in progress. Women’s handball and especially the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League are one of the the strongest fields of interest for Szerencsejáték Zrt. More info on www.szerencsejatek.hu.



About DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4

This year will mark the sixth time that the final weekend of the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League takes place in the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna. More than 12,500 spectators will be present when Europe’s four best teams fight for the coveted trophy. In Saturday’s, 11 May, semi-finals, Vipers Kristiansand from Norway meet holders Győri Audi ETO KC (15:15 hrs), while French powerhouse Metz Handball face with the Russian champion Rostov-Don (18:00). The match for third place and the final are played on Sunday, 12 May.

