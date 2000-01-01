NEWS: 14 multiple EHF Champions League winners feature at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, led by Görbicz, Amorin, Lunde and Martin

Three players and one coach on the hunt for title number five

One coach and three players, representing three different clubs go in search of their fifth individual EHF Champions League trophy at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in Budapest on 11/12 May.

While Eduarda Amorim and Anita Görbicz can become the first ever players to win the Champions League five times with the same club, defending champions Györ, Vipers goalkeeper Katrine Lunde aims to raise the trophy with their third different club after two trophies each with Viborg and Györ.

Rostov-Don coach Ambros Martin steered Györ to all four of their titles to date and can become the first coach with five titles this weekend.

This quartet won the title together in the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons, the last season in the old playing system and the first including a final weekend.

In total, 21 former Champions League winners, including 14 multiple champions will be on court in Budapest.

15 of the 21 represent Györ, two play for Rostov, plus Martin as coach, three for DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 debutants Kristiansand, while nobody from the other debutants Metz Handball has raised the trophy yet. 12 current Györ players were part of the team, which was the first to defend a title at Budapest last year.

EHF Champions League winners in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 squads

Audi ETO Györ (15):

Four EHF Champions League trophies:

Eduarda Amorim (2012/13, 2013/14, 2016/17, 2017/18 all with Györ)

Anita Görbicz (2012/13, 2013/14, 2016/17, 2017/18 all with Györ)

Three EHF Champions League trophies:

Nora Mørk (2010/11 with Larvik, 2016/17, 2017/18 with Györ)

Two EHF Champions League trophies:

Sara Afentaler (2016/17, 2017/18 with Györ)

Bernadett Bodi (2016/17, 2017/18 with Györ)

Kari Grimsbö (2016/17, 2017/18 with Györ)

Nycke Groot (2016/17, 2017/18 with Györ)

Eva Kiss (2016/17, 2017/18 with Györ)

Jana Knedlikova (2016/17, 2017/18 with Györ)

Tamara Pal (2016/17, 2017/18 with Györ)

Sidonia Puhalak (2016/17, 2017/18 with Györ)

Zszuanna Tomori (2016/17, 2017/18 with Györ)

One EHF Champions League trophy:

Csenge Fodor (2017/18 with Györ)

Anne Mette Hansen (2017/18 with Györ)

Stine Oftedal (2017/18 with Györ)

Vipers Kristiansand (3):

Four EHF Champions League trophies:

Katrine Lunde (2008/09 and 2009/10 with Viborg, 2012/13 and 2013/14 with Györ)

Two EHF Champions League trophies:

Kristine Lunde-Borgersen (2008/09 and 2009/10 with Viborg)

One EHF Champions League trophy:

Linn Sulland (2010/11 with Larvik)

Metz Handball (0):

Rostov Don (3):

Four EHF Champions League trophies:

Coach: Ambros Martin (2012/13, 2013/14, 2016/17, 2017/18 - all with Györ)

One EHF Champions League trophy:

Mayssa Pessoa (2015/16 with CSM Bucuresti)

Polina Kuznetsova (2007/08 with Zvezda)

Multiple Women’s EHF Champions League winners:

Six titles with two clubs:

Ausra Fridrikas (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95, Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000, Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2004/05)



Six titles with three clubs:

Bojana Popovic (Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2004/05, Slagelse 2006/07, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10, Buducnost 2011/12)



Four titles with one club:

Rima Sypkus (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95, Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)

Tanja Dshandshagava (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95, Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)

Eduarda Amorim (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14, Györ 2016/17)

Anita Görbicz (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14, Györ 2016/17)

Four titles with two clubs:

Katrine Lunde-Haraldsen (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10, Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)

Cristina Varzaru (Viborg 2005/06, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10, Bucuresti 2015/16)



Four titles with three clubs:

Katarina Bulatovic (Slagelse 2006/07, Buducnost 2011/12, Györ 2013/14, Buducnost 2014/15)



Three titles with one club:

Adrienn Orban (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14, Györ 2016/17)

Chao Zhai (Viborg 2005/06, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)

Grit Jurack (Viborg 2005/06, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)

Lene Lund-Nielsen (Viborg 2005/06, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)

Rikke Skov (Viborg 2005/06, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)

Louise Bager-Norgaard (Viborg 2005/06, Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)

Iris Morhammer (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95, Hypo 1999/2000)

Stanca Bozovic (Hypo 1994/95, Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)

Mette Melgaard (Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2004/05, Slagelse 2006/07)



Three titles with two clubs:

Anja Freser (Krim 2000/01, Krim 2002/03, Slagelse 2003/04)

Luminita Hutupan (Dinu) (Krim 2000/01, Skopje 2001/02, Krim 2002/03)

Cecilie Leganger (Slagelse 2004/05, Slagelse 2006/07, Larvik 2010/11)

Maja Savic (Slagelse 2004/05, Slagelse 2006/07, Podgorica 2011/12)

Heidi Löke (Larvik 2010/11, Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)

Nora Mørk (Larvik 2010/11, Györ 2016/17; Györ 2017/18)

Two titles with one club:

Agnieszka Matuszewska (Krim 2000/01, Krim 2002/03)

Bernadett Bognar-Bodi (Györ 2013/14, Györ 2016/17)

Branka Mijatovic (Krim 2000/01, Krim 2002/03)

Deja Doler (Krim 2000/01, Krim 2002/03)

Natalia Derepasko (Krim 2000/01, Krim 2002/03)

Tatjana Oder (Krim 2000/01, Krim 2002/03)

Gitte Aaen (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)

Heidi Astrup (Viborg 2005/06, Viborg 2009/10)

Henriette Mikkelsen (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)

Janne Pedersen (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)

Kristine Lunde-Borgesen (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)

Monika Kovacsicz (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)

Nora Reiche (Viborg 2008/09, Viborg 2009/10)

Anne Loft (Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2006/07)

Carmen Lungu (Slagelse 2004/05, Slagelse 2006/07)

Line Hougaard (Slagelse 2004/05, Slagelse 2006/07)

Rikke Schmidt (Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2004/05)

Stina Madsen (Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2004/05)

Valentina Radulovic (Slagelse 2003/04, Slagelse 2004/05)

Barbara Strass (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95)

Beatrice Wagner (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95)

Bozena Karkut (Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)

Edit Matei (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95)

Laura Fritz (Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)

Marianne Racz (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95)

Mia Hermansson-Hogdahl (Hypo 1993/94, Hypo 1994/95)

Renata Cieloch (Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)

Tanja Logvin (Hypo 1997/98, Hypo 1999/2000)

Orsolya Herr (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)

Agnes Hornyak (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)

Dora Hornyak (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)

Dorina Korsos (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)

Aniko Kovacsics (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)

Adrienn Orban (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)

Victoria Redei-Soos (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)

Szederke Sirian (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)

Ivett Szepesi (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)

Raphaelle Tervel (Györ 2012/13, Györ 2013/14)

Dragana Cvijic (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)

Milena Rajcevic (Knezevic) (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)

Suzanna Lazovic (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)

Majda Mehmedovic (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)

Zeljka Nikolic (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)

Radmila Petrovic (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)

Marina Rajcic (Vukovic) (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)

Clara Woltering (Buducnost 2011/12, Buducnost 2014/15)

Sara Afentaler (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18)

Bernadett Bodi (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18)

Kari Grimsbö (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18)

Nycke Groot (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18)

Eva Kiss (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18)

Jana Knedlikova (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18)

Tamara Pal (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18)

Sidonia Puhalak (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18)

Zszuanna Tomori (Györ 2016/17, Györ 2017/18)

Two titles with two clubs:

Irina Dibirova (Slagelse 2004/05, Zvezda 2007/08)

Maja Mitrovic (Krim 2000/01, Slagelse 2003/04)

Maria Fisker (Viborg 2008/08, Bucuresti 2015/16)

