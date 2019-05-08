Inside the EHF

08.05.2019, 14:59

Job vacancy: Front Office (Reception) « Go back » Print Version



The European Handball Federation is looking for an ambitious front office staff member for its headquarters in Vienna, Austria

» Inside the EHF Channel Read more » The European Handball Federation is looking for an ambitious front office staff member for its headquarters in Vienna, Austria Tweet

Job vacancy: Receptionist The European Handball Federation is an international sports federation based in Vienna. To support our team we are looking for an ambitious front office staff member (reception) for immediate entry. Your tasks will include:



Reception Task Profile: Receive, welcome and take care of guests

Materials management and handling of office materials requirements

Organisation of meeting rooms

Management of an office and meeting calendar

Support of various business departments and diverse administrative tasks

Dispatch, receive, sort, and route mail

Oversee the office vehicle fleet

Coordination facility Management

Event assistance Person Specification: Experience in the front and back office area

Excellent organisational skills, good communication skills

High level of German and English both written and spoken; other languages advantageous

Good PC knowledge

Educated to A-Level standard or equivalent

Professional appearance and excellent etiquette

Organisational ability, practical and solution-oriented

Accurate and independent working method, reliable and resilient The Position: In this full time position (40hrs/week), the receptionist is the first point of contact for the company and acts as a hub in our team. The work of the receptionist supports and coordinates the work of the departments in the European Handball Federation.



If, in addition to these skills, discretion, teamwork and commitment are among your strengths, we look forward to receiving your application (bewerbung@eurohandball.com). The gross monthly salary is EUR 2.500; depending on education and experience, an increase on the base figure is possible.

TEXT: EHF/jb



Share Tweet TEXT: