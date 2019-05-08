«mar 2019»
08.05.2019, 14:59
Job vacancy: Front Office (Reception)
The European Handball Federation is looking for an ambitious front office staff member for its headquarters in Vienna, Austria

Job vacancy: Receptionist

The European Handball Federation is an international sports federation based in Vienna. To support our team we are looking for an ambitious front office staff member (reception) for immediate entry.

Your tasks will include:

Reception Task Profile:

  • Receive, welcome and take care of guests
  • Materials management and handling of office materials requirements
  • Organisation of meeting rooms
  • Management of an office and meeting calendar
  • Support of various business departments and diverse administrative tasks
  • Dispatch, receive, sort, and route mail
  • Oversee the office vehicle fleet
  • Coordination facility Management
  • Event assistance

Person Specification:

  • Experience in the front and back office area
  • Excellent organisational skills, good communication skills
  • High level of German and English both written and spoken; other languages advantageous
  • Good PC knowledge
  • Educated to A-Level standard or equivalent
  • Professional appearance and excellent etiquette
  • Organisational ability, practical and solution-oriented
  • Accurate and independent working method, reliable and resilient

The Position:

In this full time position (40hrs/week), the receptionist is the first point of contact for the company and acts as a hub in our team. The work of the receptionist supports and coordinates the work of the departments in the European Handball Federation.

If, in addition to these skills, discretion, teamwork and commitment are among your strengths, we look forward to receiving your application (bewerbung@eurohandball.com). The gross monthly salary is EUR 2.500; depending on education and experience, an increase on the base figure is possible.


