08.05.2019

MEDIA RELEASE: DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 is proving its status as the benchmark event in women’s indoor sports as the sixth edition sets a new broadcasting record

The TV interest in the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 has never been higher as 23 TV stations will broadcast the event to more than 60 territories in 2019.



In addition to the TV stations, worldwide coverage will be available via the EHF’s OTT platform ehfTV.com and the Olympic Channel, both with English commentary. Geo-blocking restrictions could apply to both platforms.



As the TV interest keeps growing, production standards are also reaching new heights. For the first time, a new 17 camera setup will be applied to cover the matches from almost every angle.



“The event in Budapest has developed enormously over the years. The growing media interest and the new approach in the production setup prove this. We are ready, together with our partners, to deliver not only an unforgettable DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 to the spectators in the arena, but also to all fans watching the matches on TV,” said David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH.



Locker room show for the first time in Budapest



After the successful launch at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2018, the locker room show is making its debut at the DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4. The show will be broadcast live on ehfTV.com and with selected TV partners on Friday, 10 May, at 18:30 CET.



The locker room show will be moderated by WOMEN’S EHF Champions League ambassador Anja Althaus and András Petur, Sport TV host. They will be joined by Xenia Smits (Metz Handball), Katrine Lunde (Vipers Kristiansand), Jana Knedlikova (Györi Audi ETO KC) and Ana Paula Rodrigues (Rostov-Don HC).



The show will take place in a locker room of the Papp László Sportaréna and will offer a last-minute insight ahead of the semi-finals.



All set for the showcase event



The most exciting weekend of the women’s handball season is just around the corner. With only three days left until the action throws-off in the Papp László Sportaréna, the four participating teams and their fans are preparing to travel to Budapest.



Defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC, last year’s semi-finalists Rostov-Don as well as debutants Metz Handball and Vipers Kristiansand will cross swords on 11 and 12 May, trying to win the most-wanted trophy in women’s club handball.



The matches throw off at 15:15 and 18:00 hrs on both days.



TV Broadcasters DELO WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2019



BIH – Arenasport

CAN – beIN Sports

CRO – HRT, Arenasport

CZE – SportTV

DEN – DR and TV3 Denmark

FRA –beIN Sports (including Monaco, Andorra, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Madagascar and French overseas territories)

FIN – YLE

GEO – Silknet

HUN – Sport TV

ISL – Sport TV

KOS - RTV21, Arenasport

MENA Region – beIN Sports

MKD – Arenasport

MNE – RTCG, Arenasport

NOR – NENT Group

POL – NC+ and Eleven Sports

ROU – Digi Sport, Telekom Sports

RUS – Match TV

SLO – Sport TV

SRB – Arenasport

SVK – Sport TV

SWE - NENT Group

USA – beIN Sports (Including US' territories and possessions)



Worldwide - ehfTV.com (Geo-restrictions could apply)

Worldwide – Olympic Channel (Geo-restrictions could apply)

TEXT: EHF/jb



